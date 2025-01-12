The film's grounded approach to action sequences and its focus on realistic storytelling have been highlighted as key elements of Kolli's directorial vision.

“Daaku Maharaaj” is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language action thriller directed by Bobby Kolli. The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, with Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela in supporting roles.

Who Is The Director Of Daaku Maharaaj?

Bobby Kolli, known for his work in Telugu cinema, has previously directed successful films such as “Waltair Veerayya” (2023). In Daaku Maharaaj, Kolli aims to present a technically advanced movie with an honest and grounded narrative, focusing on the transformation of the protagonist, Sitaram, into the notorious Daaku Maharaaj.

The film was officially announced in June 2023 under the tentative title NBK 109, marking Balakrishna’s 109th film as a leading actor. Principal photography commenced in November 2023, and the film was released worldwide on January 12, 2025, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

Kolli’s collaboration with veteran actors like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol has been noted for bringing out a more subtle and restrained performance from Balakrishna, showcasing a different facet of his acting prowess.

Daaku Maharaaj has been produced by Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas, with music composed by Thaman S.

The film’s promotional material, including teasers and trailers, has generated significant interest, with the title teaser launched at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on November 15, 2024, and the trailer unveiled at a pre-release event in Dallas, Texas, on January 4, 2025.

Kolli’s direction in Daaku Maharaaj reflects his commitment to delivering engaging and technically proficient cinema, further establishing his reputation in the Telugu film industry.

Is Daaku Maharaaj Based On A True Story?

The movie Daaku Maharaaj is not based on a real story. It is a fictional narrative inspired by traditional Indian tales of dacoits, rebels, and outlaws. The film features dramatic portrayals of the life and struggles of a dacoit, a character often depicted in Indian cinema as someone fighting against societal or governmental injustice.

While the plot may be influenced by historical figures or events, it is not a direct adaptation of any specific real-life incident or individual. The film is more of a fictionalized interpretation designed for entertainment rather than an accurate historical recount.