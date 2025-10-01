LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Started Drinking At 7:30 AM On Set With Co-Star And Was Slurring By 2 PM On Set?

Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Started Drinking At 7:30 AM On Set With Co-Star And Was Slurring By 2 PM On Set?

Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul drank real alcohol at 7:30 AM on Jug Jugg Jeeyo set to act drunk. By 2 PM, they were slurring, halting the shoot. The scene had to be reshot next day, highlighting extreme method acting and unexpected production challenges.

Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Drank at 7:30 AM and Slurred by 2 PM? (Pc: Instagram)
Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Drank at 7:30 AM and Slurred by 2 PM? (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 1, 2025 11:33:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Started Drinking At 7:30 AM On Set With Co-Star And Was Slurring By 2 PM On Set?

The startling confession about starting the workday with alcohol for a scene raises the curtain on a very daring but logistically very challenging method of acting. The Actor is Varun Dhawan who revealed that during the filming of the emotional and intense scene of Jug Jugg Jeeyo where he needed to deliver a speech while really drunk, he and co-star Maniesh Paul decided to drink real alcohol. It was no late-night drinking for them; they began by 7:30 am, just so they could properly capture the very uninhibited, slurred state of being drunk.

Production Pothole

The actors had devoted their time to method acting, and thus a sudden organizational glitch happened. By two o’clock, which was the time earmarked for shooting the scene, Varun and Maniesh Paul were so genuinely drunk that they were slurring their words and finding it difficult to convey the dialogues properly.

The very attempt to make the performance authentic made them incapable of performing the scene well. The director and crew were now confronted with a problematic turn of events: both actors went overly far in their dedication for one day’s shoot. This immediately became a Production Pothole-the shooting had to be stalled. This vital piece of action pertaining to the film’s climax could thus not be completed as originally scheduled.

 The ‘Drunk’ Double Take

What happens next is a classic case of cinematic irony. Shooting was postponed to the next day because the first day could not be completed in view of the actors’ genuine drunkenness. Thus, after sobering up, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul had to follow the same morning wake-up call! For the continuity of the shots and to achieve a similar believable state of drunkenness, they had to start drinking again at an almost similar hour the next day.

This was the Drunk Double Take, which constituted an expensive, unusual set of events in itself. It also highlights the extremes to which actors sometimes go for their roles, converting a one-day shoot into a two-day, alcohol-infused commitment to ‘character study.’

Also Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets U/A Certificate After CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes Shocking Twist

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 11:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jug Jugg JeeyoManiesh PaulVarun Dhawan

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Started Drinking At 7:30 AM On Set With Co-Star And Was Slurring By 2 PM On Set?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Started Drinking At 7:30 AM On Set With Co-Star And Was Slurring By 2 PM On Set?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Started Drinking At 7:30 AM On Set With Co-Star And Was Slurring By 2 PM On Set?
Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Started Drinking At 7:30 AM On Set With Co-Star And Was Slurring By 2 PM On Set?
Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Started Drinking At 7:30 AM On Set With Co-Star And Was Slurring By 2 PM On Set?
Who Is This Bollywood Actor Who Started Drinking At 7:30 AM On Set With Co-Star And Was Slurring By 2 PM On Set?

QUICK LINKS