Who Is Vineet Kumar Singh’s Wife Ruchira Singh? Chhaava Star Welcomes Baby Boy After Three Years Of Marriage

Bollywood’s Vineet Kumar Singh and wife Ruchira Singh welcomed their first baby boy on July 24, 2025, sparking buzz! The Chhaava star and his creative muse, married since 2021, shared the news with a cheeky Instagram post. Ruchira, a talented artist, glowed through pregnancy, balancing work and motherhood with flair!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 27, 2025 14:38:00 IST

Chhaava Star Vineet Kumar Singh and his wife Ruchira Singh welcomed their first child a baby boy on July 24, 2025. The couple shared this happy news via an Instagram post, “God’s kindness overflows! Make way world, the world’s smallest Singh is in town and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles.”

This achievement comes on the heels of a brilliant year for Vineet, whose Kavi Kalash act in blockbusters Chhaava received loads of acclaim. But who is Ruchira Singh, the woman behind this new star? Ruchira herself  is a skilled artist, she got married to Vineet back in 2021 and now their relationship has flowered into parenthood.

Ruchira Singh: The Creative Collaborator Behind the Scenes

Ruchira Singh, aka Ruchiraa Ghormare, is not Vineet’s girlfriend, but also a creative person who comes from Nagpur. Actor and creative professional who met Vineet almost ten years ago chasing a professional act. A 2021 wedding concluded their affair, and their relationship was based on a shared love of the arts. Ruchira has a professional career as a artist which she keeps privat, although the indication of her influence on Vineet’s grounded nature is evident. 

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Ruchira shared  “I’m a workaholic, so I’m glad to be working in this phase of my life,” highlighting her dedication as both mother and an artist.

Vineet And Ruchira Embracing Parenthood with Gratitude

Vineet and Ruchira’s romance is a witness to love. Vineet, who is trained as an Ayurvedic doctor and a professional actor, struggled for years before Chhaava hit the jackpot. Ruchira stood by him in the lean times, like when he did not have work post Mukkabaaz.

The couple’s happiness was shared by celebrities and fans like Vikrant Massey and Aahana Kumra for their baby boy. As they begin this new chapter, Ruchira’s brave spirit and Vineet’s passion promise to raise a tender-hearted “littlest Singh” in their home.

