Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Florida TikTok personality Kaelin Bradshaw, who chronicled her emotional battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, has passed away at the age of 29. Her husband, Austin Bradshaw, made the announcement in an emotional video shared on her TikTok page on Wednesday, Oct. 29. He explained that Kaelin died early Monday morning, Oct. 27, while she was holding his hand.

From the time Kaelin was diagnosed, she was determined and devastated,” Austin said in the release. “She vowed to me and our family that she was going to fight and never give up.” He said Kaelin passed away peacefully, painfree, surrounded by loved ones and family members. “She was not alone, nor was she ever alone in this entire ordeal.”

Kaelin Bradshaw was a young Florida TikTok influencer who documented her true and open videos of her experience with stage four cholangiocarcinoma, an extremely rare bile duct cancer. She had a following of more than 99,000 people, most of whom were inspired by her strength, positivity, and openness during her treatment.

Kaelin started noticing symptoms in October 2024, and was subsequently diagnosed with the fast-growing disease, one that usually strikes individuals over the age of 50. She utilized social media not just to inform about her health but also to raise awareness regarding the cancer and the psychological strain it inflicts.

She previously this month announced that her tumour had advanced and her body was no longer able to withstand chemotherapy. In a sad post, Kaelin posted that she was forced to sign a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order at age 20.

Her last post, made on October 15, encouraged her followers to go visit a GoFundMe page she had created to assist with the cost of her treatment. She also thanked Austin, whom she spent the night every night at the hospital and even sold his boat and truck to help pay for her care.

What do we know about Cholangiocarcinoma?

As per the Mayo Clinic, cholangiocarcinoma is a cancer that occurs rarely in the bile ducts between the liver and the gallbladder and small intestine. It’s known to be a very aggressive cancer and is most often diagnosed in those above the age of 50, making the case of Kaelin all the more rare.

Kaelin Bradshaw’s tale touched thousands on TikTok and beyond a 29-year-old woman publicly sharing her most intimate moments and reminding everyone to keep their loved ones close. Her strength, integrity, and unrelenting perseverance made her more than just a content creator she became an inspiration.

Her husband captured her battle in a single sentence:

“She kept her word, but her illness was too much for her body to continue fighting.”

