LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Florida TikTok star Kaelin Bradshaw, 29, has died after battling a rare stage four bile duct cancer. She documented her journey online, inspiring thousands. Her husband confirmed she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and holding his hand.

Florida TikTok star Kaelin Bradshaw, 29, has died (Photo: X)
Florida TikTok star Kaelin Bradshaw, 29, has died (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 30, 2025 15:07:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Florida TikTok personality Kaelin Bradshaw, who chronicled her emotional battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, has passed away at the age of 29. Her husband, Austin Bradshaw, made the announcement in an emotional video shared on her TikTok page on Wednesday, Oct. 29. He explained that Kaelin died early Monday morning, Oct. 27, while she was holding his hand.

From the time Kaelin was diagnosed, she was determined and devastated,” Austin said in the release. “She vowed to me and our family that she was going to fight and never give up.” He said Kaelin passed away peacefully, painfree, surrounded by loved ones and family members. “She was not alone, nor was she ever alone in this entire ordeal.”

Kaelin Bradshaw: Know more

Kaelin Bradshaw was a young Florida TikTok influencer who documented her true and open videos of her experience with stage four cholangiocarcinoma, an extremely rare bile duct cancer. She had a following of more than 99,000 people, most of whom were inspired by her strength, positivity, and openness during her treatment.

Kaelin started noticing symptoms in October 2024, and was subsequently diagnosed with the fast-growing disease, one that usually strikes individuals over the age of 50. She utilized social media not just to inform about her health but also to raise awareness regarding the cancer and the psychological strain it inflicts.

She previously this month announced that her tumour had advanced and her body was no longer able to withstand chemotherapy. In a sad post, Kaelin posted that she was forced to sign a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order at age 20.

Her last post, made on October 15, encouraged her followers to go visit a GoFundMe page she had created to assist with the cost of her treatment. She also thanked Austin, whom she spent the night every night at the hospital and even sold his boat and truck to help pay for her care.

What do we know about Cholangiocarcinoma?

As per the Mayo Clinic, cholangiocarcinoma is a cancer that occurs rarely in the bile ducts between the liver and the gallbladder and small intestine. It’s known to be a very aggressive cancer and is most often diagnosed in those above the age of 50, making the case of Kaelin all the more rare.

Kaelin Bradshaw’s tale touched thousands on TikTok and beyond a 29-year-old woman publicly sharing her most intimate moments and reminding everyone to keep their loved ones close. Her strength, integrity, and unrelenting perseverance made her more than just a content creator she became an inspiration.

Her husband captured her battle in a single sentence:

“She kept her word, but her illness was too much for her body to continue fighting.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 3:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Florida TikTok star diesKaelin BradshawKaelin Bradshaw deathKaelin Bradshaw news

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

Rajinikanth Travels Economy To Goa For ‘Jailer 2’ Shoot; Fans Go Wild Mid-Flight: Watch Viral Video

Agastya Nanda In Ikkis: Who Was Arun Khetarpal? Meet The Real-Life Hero Of Sriram Raghavan’s War Drama

Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed

‘Best Way To Shut You Up Is By..’: Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back at ‘Actor Buys Awards’ Remark To Journo

LATEST NEWS

Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Net Worth 2025: The Billion-Dollar Duo

Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin’s Death, How Did The Tragic Accident Happen?

Why Changpeng Zhao’s Cleared Record Could Reshape Global Crypto Policy

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Aadhaar Card New Rules: 3 Major Changes Coming Into Effect From November 1

Disturbing Haryana Incident: University Female Staff Asked To Prove They Are On Periods, Male Supervisors Suspended Over Asking Photos Of Pads

Rare-Earth Power Play: How Supply Fears Pushed The US And China To Strike A Deal

Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29
Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29
Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29
Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

QUICK LINKS