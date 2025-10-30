Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

Bigg Boss 19 has been all over the news, especially because of rumoured news about Salman Khan’s gigantic paycheck of ₹150 crores to host the show. But what’s really going on?

Rumours About Salman’s ₹150 Crore Paycheck

Reports mostly state that Salman’s hosting fee for BB19 is around ₹150-200 crores. This huge fee left many fans and experts surprised, but those figures were never confirmed. His actual fee is kept private between him and the producers (and now the streaming platform JioHotstar).

What Producer Rishi Negi Said

Rishi Negi, the producer of Bigg Boss 19, has cleared the air on this rumor. While he refused to state if Salman’s fee was true, he did go on record to say that Salman is worth every penny of it. He has great value for the presence of Salman on the weekend episodes, stating “As long as he is there on my weekend – I am a happy man!”

Salman Khan’s Dedication to The Show

Salman Khan was accused of favouring contestants or not being engaged in the show. The producer claimed these allegations were incorrect, stating that Salman examines most of the show and assesses his stance prior to hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar series. “He views the drama and takes notes onto who is entertaining, and what they are doing,” and “He incorporates these as well as the suggestions of other trusted people.” So Salman’s involved and emotionally attached, even if he isn’t consumed by the details of each episode.

Why Salman Is An Asset

Salman Khan is the heart and soul of Bigg Boss as a host! Salman has an emotional bond with the show, and you can see that whenever he comes and does the weekend episodes. It’s an experience for the audience. So from a producer’s standpoint, Salman’s involvement is unique and special, beyond just the number they are paying him.

To summarize, the news about the “₹150 crore salary,” the producer Rishi Negi confirmed it’s a rumour. Rishi said Salman Khan’s involvement in Bigg Boss 19 was priceless, but Rishi has also said Salman is a reason to a successful show on television. It’s not about money; it’s purely Salman Khan’s involvement and commitment that makes Bigg Boss the most successful reality show today!

This article is based on public reports and statements made by producer Rishi Negi. The actual remuneration details have not been officially confirmed by Salman Khan or the production team.

