LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

Rumours have been circulating that Salman Khan is charging a massive ₹150 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 19. However, producer Rishi Negi has addressed these claims, clarifying that the figures being reported are not accurate. While Salman remains one of the highest-paid television hosts in India, the exact amount of his fee has not been officially disclosed. Despite the buzz, fans continue to admire his charismatic hosting style, which has been a major factor behind the show’s long-running success on Indian television.

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 13:27:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

Bigg Boss 19 has been all over the news, especially because of rumoured news about Salman Khan’s gigantic paycheck of ₹150 crores to host the show. But what’s really going on?

Rumours About Salman’s ₹150 Crore Paycheck

Reports mostly state that Salman’s hosting fee for BB19 is around ₹150-200 crores. This huge fee left many fans and experts surprised, but those figures were never confirmed. His actual fee is kept private between him and the producers (and now the streaming platform JioHotstar).

What Producer Rishi Negi Said

Rishi Negi, the producer of Bigg Boss 19, has cleared the air on this rumor. While he refused to state if Salman’s fee was true, he did go on record to say that Salman is worth every penny of it. He has great value for the presence of Salman on the weekend episodes, stating “As long as he is there on my weekend – I am a happy man!”

Salman Khan’s Dedication to The Show

Salman Khan was accused of favouring contestants or not being engaged in the show. The producer claimed these allegations were incorrect, stating that Salman examines most of the show and assesses his stance prior to hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar series. “He views the drama and takes notes onto who is entertaining, and what they are doing,” and “He incorporates these as well as the suggestions of other trusted people.” So Salman’s involved and emotionally attached, even if he isn’t consumed by the details of each episode.

Why Salman Is An Asset 

Salman Khan is the heart and soul of Bigg Boss as a host! Salman has an emotional bond with the show, and you can see that whenever he comes and does the weekend episodes. It’s an experience for the audience. So from a producer’s standpoint, Salman’s involvement is unique and special, beyond just the number they are paying him. 

To summarize, the news about the “₹150 crore salary,” the producer Rishi Negi confirmed it’s a rumour. Rishi said Salman Khan’s involvement in Bigg Boss 19 was priceless, but Rishi has also said Salman is a reason to a successful show on television. It’s not about money; it’s purely Salman Khan’s involvement and commitment that makes Bigg Boss the most successful reality show today!

This article is based on public reports and statements made by producer Rishi Negi. The actual remuneration details have not been officially confirmed by Salman Khan or the production team.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Gaurav Gupta Evicted? Anupamaa New Promo Anticipate Anuj Kapadia’s Shocking Comeback

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 1:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15Jio Hotstar

RELATED News

Agastya Nanda In Ikkis: Who Was Arun Khetarpal? Meet The Real-Life Hero Of Sriram Raghavan’s War Drama

Agastya Nanda Ikkis Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan’s Grandson Gears Up For Solo Big Screen Debut With War Biopic, Internet Is Impressed

‘Best Way To Shut You Up Is By..’: Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back at ‘Actor Buys Awards’ Remark To Journo

THIS Bhool Bhulaiyaa Star Has Quit Bollywood After A 7-year Sentence, Trying To Make A Living With Garments Business In Philippines

Don Lee Joins Prabhas In ‘Spirit’: Sandeep Vanga Sets Up The Biggest Antagonist Face-Off In Indian Cinema

LATEST NEWS

Don’t Have A Voter ID Card? These Are Valid Alternative Documents

Teen Cricket Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

After Amazon Layoffs, Puma To Cut 900 Jobs As Sales Continue To Decline

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

From Virat Kohli to Rajat Patidar: RCB Likely to Retain Core for Mini Auction IPL 2026

LG Manoj Sinha Terminates Two J&K Govt Employees Over Terror Links Under Article 311

OpenAI Gears Up For Historic 1 Trillion Dollar IPO Filing By 2026- Here Is What You Need To Know

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal’s Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth
Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth
Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth
Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Really Getting a ₹150 Crore Paycheck? Here’s the Truth

QUICK LINKS