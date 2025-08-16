‘Who’s Going To Help You Get Abortion?’ Asks Kangana Ranaut As She Calls Dating Apps Gutter Of Society

Kangana Ranaut, never one to hold back, has kicked up dust yet again with her latest comments on dating apps and live-in relationships.

In a chat with Hauterrfly, she let loose on what she thinks is wrong with modern romance.

First up, dating apps. Kangana didn’t mince words. When asked about ever making a profile, she shot back, “I have never wanted to be on dating apps.

That is the true ‘gutter’ of our society. Everybody has a need, be it financial, physical, or anything else.” She didn’t stop there, either. According to her, people these days are handling their needs in what she calls a “crude” way—basically, heading out every night looking for someone new.

She called it a “horrible situation,” and made it clear she wants nothing to do with it.

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at dating apps

Kangana Ranaut sees the whole dating app scene as “neech”, a word that’s tough to translate, but let’s just say, she’s not impressed.

In her view, she couldn’t even imagine mixing with people who use these platforms. And when the interviewer tried to play neutral, Kangana challenged her: “Why are you saying this? Because you’re afraid of someone trolling you for having that opinion. Would you want your younger brother or sister on a dating app? I don’t think any regular person who doesn’t have any issues would like to go on a dating app. People who desire validation and lack confidence go to such places.

According to her, you’re more likely to meet them in your office, college, or through an arranged marriage. Not online.

Kangana Ranaut: You’ll only find losers on dating apps

Kangana Ranaut even went so far as to say, “You wouldn’t find people like me on dating apps. You’ll only find losers there, people who haven’t achieved anything in life. If you haven’t been able to meet anyone at work, through your parents, or in your circle, and you end up on a dating app.”

Then the conversation shifted to live-in relationships, and Kangana didn’t hold back there either. She insisted marriage is a crucial institution, one that shouldn’t be tampered with.

According to her, live-in relationships aren’t just risky, they’re especially tough on women. She said, “Marriages are very important in our society, and it is the promise that the man makes to stay loyal to his wife. These days you hear about new ideas such as live-in relationships. Throughout my life, I have been in relationships, and I have seen other people who indulge in such things, but I can assure you that these are not women-friendly things. Who’s going to help you get an abortion? If you get pregnant during a live-in relationship, who’s going to take care of you?”

Even when someone pointed out that live-in relationships are legal, Kangana doubled down. She argued that laws exist to protect women, but, in her words, “No matter how much we empower ourselves or educate ourselves with books and surveys, scientifically speaking, men can compartmentalise and women can’t.”