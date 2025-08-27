LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why An FIR Has Been Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone For Endorsing This Popular Car Brand?

Why An FIR Has Been Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone For Endorsing This Popular Car Brand?

The Rajasthan lawsuit has taken a dramatic turn. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika have found themselves at the receiving end of an FIR against them for advertising a car brand. Is their star rating going to take a knock because of this scandal?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 27, 2025 12:19:55 IST

In Rajasthan, Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are mired in a legal tempest where an FIR has been lodged against them for promotion of a Hyundai vehicle. Complainant Kirti Singh from Bharatpur has alleged cheating on part of stars and Hyundai officials, igniting a debate about celebrity responsibility and brand face. Although, this not directly the fault of the stars, but in this legal fight they are getting dragged because of their roles as brand ambassadors.

The Complaint Against SRK and Deepika: A Defective Car

The person behind this FIR is Kirti Singh, a 50-year old lawyer from Bharatpur. This man purchased a Hyundai Alcazar SUV in June 2022 which costed him around, Rs 24 lakh at that time. This brand has Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as their faces, which easily swayed away the buyer.

Within months, the car started showing tremendous technical flaws, vibrating at high speeds and showing engine malfunctioning. The dealership simply claimed that the issues presented by Singh were minor defects, and Singh felt cheated. He claims the stars made him trust the brand, which led him to include them in the FIR along with Hyundai’s top executives.

Legal Implications and Celebrity Accountability

The FIR, having been filed on August 25, 2025, at Mathura Gate Police Station under various sections including 420 of the Indian Penal Code, thus marks a watershed moment. The Indian Consumer Protection Act, 2019, declares brand ambassador’s liable for misleading ads.

The FIR is filed against Managing Director Anso Kim (registered office Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu), COO Tarun Garg (corporate office Gurugram, Haryana), Malwa Auto Sales Pvt. Ltd. MD Nitin Sharma and Director Priyanka Sharma (Sonipat, Haryana).

This case signifies an increasing scrutiny that will be cast unto celebrities promoting products without due diligence, thus potentially reshaping endorsement deals in Bollywood.

SRK and Deepika Padukones’s Response

Right now, both of the stars and their teams have not released any statement. Shah Rukh has been Hyundai’s brand ambassador since 1998, meanwhile Deepika was appointed in 2023.  The last Hyundai ad featuring the 2024 Hyundai Creta, featuring these two stars is now countered by Singh’s claims of it as a fraud.

With the investigations unfolding, it could tarnish the otherwise clean images of these actors and question Hyundai’s reputation in India, a brand trusted for years. This legal battle, while putting consumer rights in the frame, also questions the morality of celebrity endorsements.

Tags: deepika padukonehyundailegal actionshahrukh khan

Why An FIR Has Been Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone For Endorsing This Popular Car Brand?

