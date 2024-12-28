Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Hansal Mehta amplified the criticism by retweeting Sanghvi’s post with the comment, “+100.” This prompted a sharp reaction from Anupam Kher, who played Dr. Singh in the film.

Why Did Anupam Kher Lash Out At Hansal Mehta? Actor Asks Filmmaker To ‘Grow Up’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta engaged in a public spat on X after journalist Vir Sanghvi criticized the 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister.

The movie, which chronicles Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, is an adaptation of Sanjaya Baru’s book, who served as Singh’s media advisor.

Sanghvi’s critique read: “If you want to remember the lies that were told about Manmohan Singh, you should rewatch The Accidental Prime Minister. It is not only one of the worst Hindi movies ever made but is an example of how media was used to tarnish the name of a good man.”

Hansal Mehta amplified the criticism by retweeting Sanghvi’s post with the comment, “+100.” This prompted a sharp reaction from Anupam Kher, who played Dr. Singh in the film.

Kher accused Mehta of hypocrisy, stating, “The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to dislike a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, present throughout the shoot in England, providing creative inputs and likely taking a fee for it. To now agree with Sanghvi’s comment is double standards. We all can do indifferent work, but we should OWN it. Not like Hansal, trying to earn brownie points from a certain group. Hansal, grow up! I still have videos and pictures of us from the shoot!”

In response, Mehta acknowledged his mistakes and defended his objectivity. He replied, “Of course I own my mistakes, Mr. Kher. And I can admit them. Can’t I, sir? I did my job as professionally as I could. Can you deny that? But that doesn’t mean I must forever defend the film or lose the ability to evaluate my error in judgment.”

Mehta continued in a calm tone, writing, “Call me names if you wish. Apologies if I hurt you. Let’s clear the air whenever you’re ready. I won’t allow trolls to exploit this further. Good night, belated Christmas greetings, and Happy New Year to you and everyone else.”

Earlier, Mehta expressed regret over the portrayal of Dr. Singh, particularly after the former Prime Minister’s passing at age 92. Reflecting on Singh’s legacy, he tweeted, “The nation owes him an apology, and I owe him one most of all. Regardless of the intent, this regret will weigh heavily on my heart. Sorry, sir. Beyond your achievements as an economist, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, you were a man of integrity—a rare gentleman in a field dominated by ruffians.”

ALSO READ: Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Filed under

Anupam Kher hansal mehta

Advertisement

Also Read

Indigo Launches Holiday Packages, Direct Flight From Kolkata To Phuket

Indigo Launches Holiday Packages, Direct Flight From Kolkata To Phuket

Bharat Pulse Survey: Have You Or Any You Know Been A Target Of A Digital Scam?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Have You Or Any You Know Been A Target Of A Digital...

Today Marks Captain Vijayakanth’s First Death Anniversary: DMK Honors Legacy With Guru Puja Day

Today Marks Captain Vijayakanth’s First Death Anniversary: DMK Honors Legacy With Guru Puja Day

The Spanish Court Rejects The Plea Of FC Barcelona To Sign Dani Olmo

The Spanish Court Rejects The Plea Of FC Barcelona To Sign Dani Olmo

US Homelessness Increased By 18% Between 2023 And 2024; New Data

US Homelessness Increased By 18% Between 2023 And 2024; New Data

Entertainment

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third Time

Sikander Teaser New Time Revealed, Salman Khan’s Much Anticipated Teaser Release Changed For The Third

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Olivia Hussey Eisley, The Romeo And Juliet Actress Dies At 73

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco Dies At 32 After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In 2026

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’ Delayed To October 2027; Iñárritu’s New Film To Premiere In

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox