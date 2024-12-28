Hansal Mehta amplified the criticism by retweeting Sanghvi’s post with the comment, “+100.” This prompted a sharp reaction from Anupam Kher, who played Dr. Singh in the film.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta engaged in a public spat on X after journalist Vir Sanghvi criticized the 2019 film The Accidental Prime Minister.

The movie, which chronicles Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, is an adaptation of Sanjaya Baru’s book, who served as Singh’s media advisor.

Sanghvi’s critique read: “If you want to remember the lies that were told about Manmohan Singh, you should rewatch The Accidental Prime Minister. It is not only one of the worst Hindi movies ever made but is an example of how media was used to tarnish the name of a good man.”

Hansal Mehta amplified the criticism by retweeting Sanghvi’s post with the comment, “+100.” This prompted a sharp reaction from Anupam Kher, who played Dr. Singh in the film.

The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to not like a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. Who was present at the entire shoot of the film in England! Giving his creative inputs and must have taken the fee… https://t.co/tkr3H1ChyX — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 27, 2024

Kher accused Mehta of hypocrisy, stating, “The HYPOCRITE in this thread is NOT @virsanghvi. He has the freedom to dislike a film. But @mehtahansal was the #CreativeDirector of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, present throughout the shoot in England, providing creative inputs and likely taking a fee for it. To now agree with Sanghvi’s comment is double standards. We all can do indifferent work, but we should OWN it. Not like Hansal, trying to earn brownie points from a certain group. Hansal, grow up! I still have videos and pictures of us from the shoot!”

In response, Mehta acknowledged his mistakes and defended his objectivity. He replied, “Of course I own my mistakes, Mr. Kher. And I can admit them. Can’t I, sir? I did my job as professionally as I could. Can you deny that? But that doesn’t mean I must forever defend the film or lose the ability to evaluate my error in judgment.”

Of course I own my mistakes Mr Kher. And I can admit that I made a mistake. Can’t I sir? I did my job as professionally as I was allowed to. Can you deny that? But it doesn’t mean I have to keep defending the film or that it makes me lose objectivity about my error of judgement.… https://t.co/UIgc4Pdvww — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 27, 2024

Mehta continued in a calm tone, writing, “Call me names if you wish. Apologies if I hurt you. Let’s clear the air whenever you’re ready. I won’t allow trolls to exploit this further. Good night, belated Christmas greetings, and Happy New Year to you and everyone else.”

Earlier, Mehta expressed regret over the portrayal of Dr. Singh, particularly after the former Prime Minister’s passing at age 92. Reflecting on Singh’s legacy, he tweeted, “The nation owes him an apology, and I owe him one most of all. Regardless of the intent, this regret will weigh heavily on my heart. Sorry, sir. Beyond your achievements as an economist, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, you were a man of integrity—a rare gentleman in a field dominated by ruffians.”

