Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century?

Billboard magazine recently ranked Taylor Swift as the second-greatest pop star of the 21st century, a testament to her enduring popularity across generations and her transformative influence on the music industry.

Highlighting her impact, the magazine stated that Swift has “taken pop stardom to places we had not previously thought possible.”

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift?

Billboard faced backlash after including footage from Kanye West’s 2016 music video Famous in a celebratory video about Taylor Swift’s achievements. The video clip featured a wax figure of Swift, depicted alongside West and other figures, which sparked outrage among her fans.

The magazine promptly removed the video and issued an apology, saying, “We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error.”

Fan Reactions Amid Backlash

Tyalor Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, were already displeased that their idol had not been awarded the top spot, which many believe will go to Beyoncé. The inclusion of the controversial Famous footage exacerbated their frustration, especially given the history of conflict between Swift and Kanye West.

This feud dates back to 2009 and resurfaced in 2020 when a recorded phone call between the two artists was leaked, further intensifying the rift. Despite this, Swift’s fans remain steadfast in celebrating her legacy and achievements as a cultural and musical icon.

Billboard’s List of 21st Century’s Greatest Pop Stars

On November 26, Billboard revealed its rankings of the greatest pop stars from the past 25 years. While the number one spot remains undisclosed, the list features several prominent names:

3rd Place: Rihanna

4th Place: Drake

5th Place: Lady Gaga

6th Place: Britney Spears

7th Place: Kanye West

8th Place: Justin Bieber

9th Place: Adele

10th Place: Usher

