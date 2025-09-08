Why Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Skip The 2025 VMAs? The White Lotus Star And Rosé Become Only K-Pop Artists To Win VMA This Year

Blackpink’s Lisa didn’t make an appearance at the 2025 VMAs, but she still snagged the Moon Person for Best K-Pop thanks to “Born Again,” her track with Doja Cat and Raye.

The competition was stacked. Aespa showed up with “Whiplash,” Jimin with “Who,” Jisoo with “Earthquake,” and Stray Kids brought “Chk Chk Boom” to the table.

Though Absent, Lisa Shines at the VMAs 2025

In a pre-recorded message, Lisa thanked MTV and the VMAs for their support, saying she felt deeply honoured to win.

The artist has been open about her admiration for Doja Cat, calling her a dream collaborator earlier in the year during a Capital Breakfast interview.

She explained that while working on her album, she experimented with a bunch of different genres. “I’d never tried some of these styles before, but it just felt right,” she said. “Why not bring all these different sounds together and call the album Alter Ego?”

BLACKPINK, Lisa and Rosé are the only kpop artists that won a VMA this year. pic.twitter.com/thUoT7HJsJ — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) September 8, 2025

Rosé’s Emotional VMA Moment

The MTV Video Music Awards in New York City this year? Wild night for Blackpink. Honestly, they pretty much owned the place, snagging some of the biggest awards up for grabs.

Biggest shocker? Rosé walked away with Song of the Year for her 2024 anthem “APT.”—yes, the one with Bruno Mars. That’s not just another trophy; she’s literally the first K-pop artist to ever bag that title. Even BTS, who basically rule the world, haven’t managed that. K-pop history, right there.

Rosé looked properly overwhelmed, thanking Bruno Mars on stage. “First of all, thank you so much, Bruno. I can’t believe this,” she said, looking like she might burst into tears any second. “Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me build this world together. I’m forever grateful for you, our friendship and everything.”

She even sent a shoutout to her 16-year-old self and anyone who’s watched her hustle. Teddy Park and her Blackpink crew got their thanks, too, obviously.

Rosé was up for a bunch more awards that night, seven, if you’re counting but Song of the Year was the only one she took home solo.

Still, Blackpink didn’t leave empty-handed. The group nabbed Best Group again, beating out some serious heavyweights: Backstreet Boys, Coldplay, Evanescence, Imagine Dragons, and last year’s champs, Seventeen.

ALSO READ: 2025 MTV VMAs Complete List Of Winners: Ariana Grande Wins Video Of The Year, Sabrina Carpenter Goes Big, BLACKPINK Makes Rare Record