2025 MTV VMAs Complete List Of Winners: Ariana Grande Wins Video Of The Year, Sabrina Carpenter Goes Big, BLACKPINK Makes Rare Record

The 2025 MTV VMAs went down at UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, September 7th, with LL Cool J running the show. The place was packed with huge names.
Lady Gaga dominated the nominations this year, racking up a wild twelve chances at a Moon Person. Kendrick Lamar wasn’t far behind, snagging ten nods.
ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter both landed eight each, while Ariana Grande and The Weeknd scored seven apiece. Billie Eilish had six shots, and Charli XCX rounded things out with five.
2025 VMAs: FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”
“I’ll see you on tour!”
"I'll see you on tour!"

— Ariana Grande accepting Video of the Year at the #VMAs
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2025
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
Song of the Year
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
Best New Artist
Alex Warren
Best Pop Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter wins Best Pop Artist at the #VMAs.
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2025
MTV Push Performance of the Year
January 2025: KATSEYE, “Touch”
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Best Pop
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
Best Hip-Hop
Doechii- Anxiety
Best R&B
Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous”
Best Alternative
Sombr, “Back to Friends”
Best Rock
Coldplay, “All My Love”
Best Latin
Shakira, “Soltera”
"Soltera" by Shakira wins Best Latin Video at the #VMAs.
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2025
Best K-Pop
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye, “Born Again”
Best Afrobeats
Tyla, “Push 2 Start”
Best Country
Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?”
Best Album
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet”
Best Longform Video
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”
Best Group
BLACKPINK
Song of the Summer
Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”
Video for Good
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
Best Direction
Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
Best Art Direction
Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Best Editing
Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)”
Best Choreography
Doechii, “Anxiety”
Best Visual Effects
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”