2025 MTV VMAs Complete List Of Winners: Ariana Grande Wins Video Of The Year, Sabrina Carpenter Goes Big, BLACKPINK Makes Rare Record

The 2025 MTV VMAs went down at UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, September 7th, with LL Cool J running the show. The place was packed with huge names.

Lady Gaga dominated the nominations this year, racking up a wild twelve chances at a Moon Person. Kendrick Lamar wasn’t far behind, snagging ten nods.

ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter both landed eight each, while Ariana Grande and The Weeknd scored seven apiece. Billie Eilish had six shots, and Charli XCX rounded things out with five.

2025 VMAs: FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”

“I’ll see you on tour!” — Ariana Grande accepting Video of the Year at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/xoPHLjjlZZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2025

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga

Song of the Year

Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Best Pop Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter wins Best Pop Artist at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/bt12Ex7kLe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2025

MTV Push Performance of the Year

January 2025: KATSEYE, “Touch”

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Best Pop

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii- Anxiety

Best R&B

Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous”

Best Alternative

Sombr, “Back to Friends”

Best Rock

Coldplay, “All My Love”

Best Latin

Shakira, “Soltera”

“Soltera” by Shakira wins Best Latin Video at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/q8GC0FW3SX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2025

Best K-Pop

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye, “Born Again”

Best Afrobeats

Tyla, “Push 2 Start”

Best Country

Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?”

Best Album

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet”

Best Longform Video

Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”

Best Group

BLACKPINK

Song of the Summer

Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”

Video for Good

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Best Direction

Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”

Best Art Direction

Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

Best Editing

Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)”

Best Choreography

Doechii, “Anxiety”

Best Visual Effects

Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”