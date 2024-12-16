Why Did Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Call Tom Hanks’ Here ‘An Endorsement For AI?’ Controversy Explained

Lisa Kudrow also noted how AI tools allow instant playback during filming, enabling actors to see their digitally de-aged appearances immediately. Read on to know the details

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has expressed strong disapproval of the new Tom Hanks movie, Here, describing it as a troubling endorsement of artificial intelligence (AI).

Directed by Robert Zemeckis and released in October, the film utilizes cutting-edge de-ageing technology, Metaphysic Live, to portray Hanks and his co-star Rose Wright at various ages throughout the movie’s non-linear timeline.

Unlike traditional methods that cast younger actors for flashback scenes, this digital innovation eliminated the need for additional performers.

Concerns Over AI’s Role in Hollywood

The increasing use of AI in filmmaking, particularly for de-ageing and visual effects, was a central issue during the SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023. Kudrow, appearing on the Armchair Expert podcast, voiced her unease about the implications of such technology. She remarked, “All I got from [the film] was, this is an endorsement for AI. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s going to ruin everything,’ but what will be left? Forget established actors—what about aspiring ones? They’ll just recycle and license faces instead.”

Kudrow also noted how AI tools allow instant playback during filming, enabling actors to see their digitally de-aged appearances immediately. This level of precision, while impressive, raises questions for her about the future of acting, adding, “What work will there be for people? Will we all just live on stipends because there’s no work left? How could that ever be enough?”

Tom Hanks Defends AI’s Role in Cinema

While Hanks hasn’t directly addressed Kudrow’s criticism, he defended the technology in an interview in November. He described AI as a filmmaking tool, akin to advancements in film stock or rear-screen projection, and not as a means to replace creativity. “This isn’t AI generating content from scratch,” he explained. “It’s just a tool to enhance cinema.”

Hanks also highlighted how AI has the potential to expand opportunities for actors, particularly as they age. Reflecting on roles he’s missed due to his age, he shared, “I read scripts and think, ‘I’d love to play this character, but I’m 68.’ If AI lets me play Iago in his 20s, I’d jump at the chance.”

Looking ahead, Hanks acknowledged the possibility of AI preserving his likeness to create films long after his passing. He raised questions about the ethical and legal implications, saying, “They could make movies starring me for the next 122 years. Should they legally be allowed to? And what happens to my estate? We need to address this now.”

The debate surrounding Here highlights the growing tension in Hollywood over AI’s role in storytelling, with its supporters championing innovation and critics warning of its potential to reshape the industry.