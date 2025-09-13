Why Gen Z Is Obsessed With These New Social Media Apps
Why Gen Z Is Obsessed With These New Social Media Apps

Why Gen Z Is Obsessed With These New Social Media Apps

Gen Z is embracing new social media apps like BeReal, Locket, and Gas that focus on authenticity and close connections. These platforms encourage real-time sharing, casual posting, and personal interaction over curated content. By removing likes and filters, they reduce social pressure and make social media more fun. Gen Z prefers meaningful bonds over public performance, reshaping how younger users experience the online world.

Why Gen Z Is Obsessed With These New Social Media Apps

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 13, 2025 16:20:15 IST

A Shift From Perfect to Real

Gen Z is rewriting the rules of social media. Unlike older platforms that focused on picture-perfect posts, they’re now drawn to apps that celebrate realness and authenticity. Apps like BeReal, Locket, and Gas have become wildly popular because they push people to share unfiltered, everyday moments instead of polished content. This shift makes social media feel more fun, casual, and less stressful — something Gen Z deeply values.

Connecting With Close Friends

Another reason these new apps are winning hearts is how personal they feel. Locket lets users send real-time photos straight to their friends’ home screens like tiny digital postcards, while Gas allows anonymous compliments that boost confidence and positivity. Instead of broadcasting to thousands, Gen Z prefers smaller, tighter circles where they can truly be themselves. It gives them a break from the pressure of likes and follower counts.

Quick, Fun, and Low Effort

Gen Z also loves that these apps are quick and easy to use. BeReal only gives a short daily window to post, so there’s no need to plan or overthink. It’s about capturing the moment, not curating it. This low-effort style fits perfectly into their fast-paced lives. These platforms turn social media into something playful instead of performative.

The Future of Social Media

These new apps are proof that Gen Z wants something different from social media — more real, more personal, and more fun. They’re tired of filters and fake perfection. By choosing apps that focus on connection over curation, they’re changing how the internet feels for everyone.

This article is for general informational and cultural purposes only. Features and popularity of apps may change over time. Always review privacy settings before using any social media platform.

