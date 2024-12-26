Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Is Kate Winslet Forcing BFF Leonardo DiCaprio To Give Up On Swinging Lifestyle And Get Married?

Winslet, who has been married to Edward Abel Smith since 2012, reportedly feels Ceretti has had a positive impact on DiCaprio. He has been prioritizing his health and appears to be in excellent shape.

Why Is Kate Winslet Forcing BFF Leonardo DiCaprio To Give Up On Swinging Lifestyle And Get Married?

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, the beloved stars of Titanic, have maintained a close friendship over the years. According to insiders, Winslet has been urging DiCaprio to leave his bachelor lifestyle behind and take the next step with his current girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti.

The pair, often seen supporting each other at events—most recently at a Los Angeles screening for Winslet’s film Lee—are described as having a sibling-like bond. At 49, Winslet is said to be encouraging her 50-year-old friend to embrace marriage and start a family, believing Ceretti, 26, could be the perfect match for him.

“Kate has a lot of love for Leo and thinks he’d excel as a husband and father,” a source revealed. “She believes his hesitation stems from a fear of commitment. She’s seen him talk about settling down with previous girlfriends, only to back out, and she worries he might repeat the pattern with Vittoria.”

Winslet, who has been married to Edward Abel Smith since 2012, reportedly feels Ceretti has had a positive impact on DiCaprio. He has been prioritizing his health and appears to be in excellent shape, something his close friend has taken note of.

“Leo has spoken to Kate about how special Vittoria is, and it’s clear she’s brought out the best in him,” the source added. “One of the reasons their friendship works so well is that Kate isn’t afraid to be honest with him and call him out when needed.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson? SZA Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Days After Dropping Deluxe Album

Filed under

kate winslet leonardo dicaprio

