Why Is Tanya Mittal Known As A Spiritual Influencer? Decoding The Episode That Started It All

Bigg Boss Tanya Mittal, an influencer and the current social media sensation plus obsession has the Internet curious about her. If you guys are active on Instagram then you must have seen her, but who is actually Taniya Mittal? You might know her for viral reels, podcasts and her vast collection of sarees, and now as a Bigg Boss contestant. Let’s go back in time and start from the very beginning, this is how it all started!







Who Is Taniya Mittal?

With 2.5 million followers on Instagram, Taniya Mittal is a famous influencer and podcaster. She is famous for her spiritual and cultural explorations, bagging lakhs of likes with her content, cementing her position as one of the most viral content creators.

Taniya was born on September 27, 2000 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and comes from a strong family background. There is not much information out about her family but in a now viral Bigg Boss clip she gave a few hints, saying “Family mein shuru se hi security rahi hai, business hai bade.”

Taniya Mittal’s Education and Career

As of Taniya’s educational background, she holds a degree of architecture from Chandigarh University. Tanya is much more than a viral sensation, she is a former, and founder of Handmade with Love by Tanya, where she sells handbags, handcuffs, and saris.

Before getting social media fame, this 25-year-old entrepreneur had represented India in Miss Asia Tourism Universe Pageant held in Lebanon. Through her Instagram reels, Tanya showcases through the lens of luxury, fashion, and Indian culture for a Gen Z and millennial audience.







Taniya Mittal: Maha Kumbh Hero to a Viral Sensation

This 25-year-old entrepreneur rose to social media fame during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025. Her emotional video, which was later deleted, where she recounted a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya, became a viral sensation.

The clip showcased her distributing water to victims amidst the chaos. Tanya serves her Instagram followers with regular content, where she blends spirit stories and motivational posts, showcasing herself as a cultural explorer.

The raw narration resonated with many, winning Tanya praise and many opponents, especially for her comment later, stating “terror has no religion,” after the Pahalgam incident, thus making her a one-woman controversy factory.

Pick Me or A Misunderstood Woman?

Within two days Taniya has created a buzz in the Bigg Boss house. She began the initiation with a clash within hours with co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur by calling her “badtameez” and she has raised many eyebrows with her “boss” attitude, calling her online remarks related to “arrogance.”

However, this is not it, her one conversation with Pranit is going viral for her pick me remarks like, ”Ladkiyon ke liye yahaan pohchna kaise asaan hota hai, that you’ve to leave your culture behind” and “Still wearing saree and coming here.”







Under the Gharrwalon Ki Sarkaar theme of the show, Tanya’s mighty bold persona has already started creating drama Whether one loves her or hates her, there’s no denying she is the most interesting contestant in Bigg Boss 19.

