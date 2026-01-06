Why Is The Internet Calling Kartik Aaryan A Pedophile? His Rumored Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Is Alleged To Be Underage

At present, the internet is a battlefield of opinions and discussions regarding the personal life of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The rumors spread more than ever after social media “detectives” on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) posted side-by-side comparisons of photos from Goa vacations.

The actor’s alleged romance with an unknown girl alleged to be Karina Kubiliute is the main topic of the conflict. Though it is usual for celebrities to be the subject of dating rumors, this one has been so controversial that it has made the online community declare the girl involved is a minor; thus, the accusations and the word “pedophile” are being used a lot in the digital conversations.

Kartik Aaryan’s Assumed Girlfriend: Underage Speculation and Social Media Sleuthing

The upset over the situation mainly comes from the view of a 35-year-old actor being at least ten years older than Karina. Social media users researched public records and old Facebook posts, revealing a 2020 birthday wish that indicated she was 12 at that moment; hence, she should be around 17 today.

He is 37 years old and is in a relationship with Karina Kubiliute, who is 17. pic.twitter.com/lKzLF1rpqS — Babu Mani (@ChartWizMani) January 6, 2026







The unsubstantiated claims have resulted in an enormous amount of trolling, with a large number of people saying “shame” and likening the situation to infamous Hollywood individuals.

The absence of an official statement from Kartik’s management has further nurtured these speculations, as fans scrutinize every “like” and “unfollow” as a telltale sign of either guilt or a PR move to wipe out the digital evidence.

Digital Breadcrumbs and the Unfollow Controversy

The scandal came to the public’s attention with the support of physical proof when the same scenes beach towels, loungers, and a volleyball net were found in both Kartik’s and Karina’s Instagram stories.

The sequence of their postings implies they were in the same Goa resort at the same time. Also contributing to the rumor is the report stating that Kartik Aaryan instantaneously unfollowed Karina on Instagram as the “minor” narrative was going viral.

Critics have interpreted the sudden action not as a way of maintaining privacy, but as a reactive move to separate himself from a potentially harmful association while the internet’s attention on his private life remains strong.

