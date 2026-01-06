LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Kartik Aaryan Spotted In Goa With Mystery Girl, Viral Beach Pics Set Social Media On Fire – Who Is She?

Kartik Aaryan Spotted In Goa With Mystery Girl, Viral Beach Pics Set Social Media On Fire – Who Is She?

Kartik Aaryan’s New Year getaway to Goa sparked dating rumours after Reddit users linked his beach photos with an unknown woman’s posts. Internet sleuths identified her as Karina Kubiliute, a UK-based model, fueling speculation amid silence from both sides.

Who Is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan’s Goa Holiday Sparks Dating Buzz on Reddit (Pc: X)
Who Is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan’s Goa Holiday Sparks Dating Buzz on Reddit (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 6, 2026 08:41:09 IST

Kartik Aaryan Spotted In Goa With Mystery Girl, Viral Beach Pics Set Social Media On Fire – Who Is She?

Kartik Aaryan, who is the darling of Bollywood, has found himself once again in the limelight, but for a different reason than a blockbuster opening. After he wrapped up his latest movie, Tu Meri Main Tera, the star took off to the sun-kissed beaches of Goa for the New Year celebration.

What initially looked like a solo trip turned into digital chaos, as sharp-eyed users on Reddit began tracing the links between Kartik’s peaceful sunset pictures and the social media posts of an eerily attractive unknown woman.

The striking resemblances between their backgrounds, from the same beach beds to the very pattern of the towels, have made the audience think that the actor has a company now.

Karina Kubiliute Connections

The girl who was at the center of this viral storm and whom everyone was curious about has been discovered by internet researchers, and her name is Karina Kubiliute. There is a report that she is a model and a student in the UK of Lithuanian descent. 

This whole guessing game got even more heated when it was discovered by some that both Kartik and Karina posted similar stories showing a volleyball court and also a resort believed to be the St. Regis in Goa, so they probably were at the same place.

Kartik Aaryan Spotted In Goa With Mystery Girl, Viral Beach Pics Set Social Media On Fire – Who Is She?

Reddit fact-checkers even found out that the actor was following her on Instagram for a short time, but it was rumored that he unfollowed her as soon as the dating rumors started getting a lot of attention online. While her public persona is still quite subtle, her unexpected connection with the Bollywood star has turned her into a sensation overnight on Indian gossip forums.

Reddit Viral Speculations

This holiday’s digital footprints have set a divided opinion on social media. The potential new love story of Kartik is a thing that makes some groupies happy, while other people are talking about the age gap that has unverified claims suggesting Karina might have just finished her high school studies in the United Kingdom.



In addition, screenshots have gone around that show “reciprocal follows” before the “panic unfollow” and have been presented as “receipts” for a secret meeting, thus making the whole situation more dramatic.

Still, the Reddit community has played out an extensive case, but neither Kartik Aaryan nor Karina Kubiliute has bothered to clarify the matter, which makes the internet go crazy about whether this is a cold weather romance or just an accidental holiday overlap.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 8:41 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan Spotted In Goa With Mystery Girl, Viral Beach Pics Set Social Media On Fire – Who Is She?

