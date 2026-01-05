LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Allu Arjun Protects Wife Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad, Heart-Stopping Moment Caught On Camera

Allu Arjun Protects Wife Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad, Heart-Stopping Moment Caught On Camera

Hyderabad witnessed intense Pushpa fever as Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy were mobbed by fans. Amid chaos, the actor calmly shielded Sneha with a protective embrace, guiding her safely to their car, earning widespread praise online.

Allu Arjun Shields Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad (Pc: Instagram)
Allu Arjun Shields Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 5, 2026 13:43:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Allu Arjun Protects Wife Sneha Reddy Amid Fan Mob Chaos In Hyderabad, Heart-Stopping Moment Caught On Camera

Hyderabad’s streets recently experienced a tumultuous showcase of “Pushpa” fever, but this was not for a movie shooting. The National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun and his spouse, Sneha Reddy, were in the thick of a gigantic mob when they circulated in the city. As the news of their presence reached the fans quickly, hundreds of them thronged the couple, and among the fans was the Icon Star.

The crowd soon got out of control, pushing in, thus becoming a challenge for the security. In an incident that is now getting all the praise on the internet, Allu Arjun switched to “protector mode” right away, holding Sneha tightly with a strong, protective arm around her to guard her from the tide of the crowd. His composed yet firm manner made it possible for her to be and feel safe while they were leading their way through the ocean of admirers to their car.

Allu Arjun’s Protective Gesture

The first instinct of the actor to the protective gesture by Allu Arjun showcased a character in him that the audience seldom sees in movies. He is the one who always delivers the most and has great dancing skills, but this moment in real life came out with a man’s feeling of looking after his family very deeply.

With the crowd getting denser, Arjun not only counted on his bodyguard but also took the role of a body shield himself. In other words, this episode draws attention to the increasing difficulties that star individuals have to face in public places in India, where sometimes even the most enthusiastic fans become a safety risk.

According to the observers, even in the very tight situation, the star was still very calm, and he was the one who was worried about the space of Sneha rather than his own comfort.

Allu Arjun Hyderabad Fan Mob Incident

The incident involving the Hyderabad fan mob is a clear indicator of the rabbit-like craze that governs the Telugu states. The crowd was unorganized, demonstrating that the actor’s eminence has already reached a high boiling point with his upcoming releases.



Social media trend data reveals that the videos of the incident received millions of views in a few hours and there were a lot of people praising the couple for their composure under pressure. Contrary to planned movie stunts, the unedited video showed the real difficulty of handling public life as a superstar.

This occurrence has raised the issue of needing tighter crowd control measures during celebrity sightings in Hyderabad to keep such “mobbing” incidents from turning into violent crushes.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 1:43 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

