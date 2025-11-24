Wicked For Good Box Office: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Film Hits $226M Opening Weekend

Wicked For Good has made quite an impact at the global box office. Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the musical fantasy film opened with a strong $226 million in its first weekend, exceeding trade analysts’ expectations and generated a number of early records.

Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

The movie had one of the biggest openings for a musical that we have seen in recent years and delivered a robust global total of $226 million; the film has already eclipsed multiple recent Disney musical films and it even beat the lifetime total of Snow White within its first three days.

Trade analysts said the film’s success is mainly driven by audience curiosity, the star power of Ariana and Cynthia, and of course the popularity of the Broadway musical.

Why Audiences Are Enjoying the Film

Critical and audience responses submitted thus far had been overwhelmingly positive; audiences had praised:

the emotional performances of both Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba)

terrific visual effects and magical world building

the stirring soundtrack that closely aligns with the spirit of the original stage musical

Many commenters even referred to the film as one of the most faithful and heart-filled adaptations of a musical into a film ever.

A Significant Opening Ahead of Awards Season

Following such an impressive performance globally, Wicked For Good is now expected to remain a box office champion. It is also expected to become a significant contender in awards season, in the categories of acting, music, and production design.

What Lies Ahead for Wicked?

The film is the first of a planned two-film adaptation, and excitement about the second installment continues to grow as a result of its successful opening weekend. Studio reports center around the idea that production on the sequel is already done, and it will be available next year.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media reactions. Figures and details may be updated as official box office reports are released.Select 75 more words to run Humanizer.

