Will War 2 Post-Credit Scene Set Up Dhoom 4 Franchise Also Featuring Alia Bhatt And Shah Rukh Khan In Spy Universe?

The hype around War 2 just shot through the roof. Already one of the most talked-about action movies of the year, it’s now official—the Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR film is the longest entry in the YRF Spy Universe so far, clocking in at 2 hours and 53 minutes.

And that’s not even counting the post-credit scene.

Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 Setting Up Dhoom 4

The CBFC has certified the main feature U/A, with a runtime of 173 minutes. Meanwhile, the end-credit sequence is going through a separate certification process, which only adds to the curiosity about how significant that extra footage might be.

Ayan Mukerji’s at the helm for this one, dropping the film on August 14—smack in the middle of the Independence Day weekend.

Hrithik is back as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Jr. NTR’s role is still under wraps—nobody knows what he’s up to yet. Kiara Advani jumps into the franchise as Kavya Luthra, and there’s a lot of chatter that she’s playing Colonel Luthra’s daughter (Ashutosh Rana is back in that role).

War 2 Post-Credit Scene

The post-credit scene? It’s not just a throwaway moment. Word is, it’s setting things up for the future of this whole universe, just like Pathaan and Tiger 3 did.

If the rumours are true, the sequence will feature Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Sharvari, with Alia and Sharvari apparently being lined up as leads for the next film, Alpha.

It looks like YRF is gearing up to pass the torch to a new generation of characters, with War 2 serving as the transition point.

There’s even talk that War 2 might drop some hints about a Dhoom comeback, possibly folding that series into the spy universe.

Nothing’s set in stone yet, but it’s pretty clear that YRF is serious about building its own interconnected cinematic universe—something Bollywood hasn’t really pulled off at this scale before.

