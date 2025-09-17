"Yeh hamare desh ko itne beautifully aage leke ja rahe hai": Vindu Dara Singh lauds PM Modi's leadership on his 75th birthday
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 18:50:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Actor Vindu Dara Singh extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and lauded his leadership for taking the nation forward.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “We saw dreams that India would be like this but never thought they would get fulfilled; however, since PM Modi came to power, all those dreams have turned into reality. Today is his 75th birthday… Yeh hamare desh ko itne beautifully aage leke ja rahe hai (He is taking our country forward so beautifully)… We got such a Prime Minister. This is God’s gift…”

He added, “I am going to do Ramlila and pray to God ki is baar bhi Modi ji teeka lagaye; mujhe do baar laga chuke hai. I feel very happy when I look at him…”

Vindu recalled his conversation with PM Modi, saying, “Pichli baar to inhone puch liya tha Hanuman ji kahan teeka lagau…”So, he is such a person who can recognise anyone by looking at them.He is a very farsighted person… Lekin hume pata hai ki koi bhi sankat aaye ye hamari naeeya paar laga denge… (Whatever situation comes, he will solve it).”

On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , several prominent figures from the Indian film industry sent their heartfelt wishes to him.

Among those extending greetings were actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana.Shah Rukh, who is currently shooting for his film ‘King’ abroad, conveyed his heartfelt greetings to PM Modi via a special video message.

“Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy…” SRK said.

Aamir too prayed for PM Modi’s long life.”Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to take the country on the path of progress,” the actor shared.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe,” Alia Bhatt said in a video message.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been organised to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday. Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

