Young Sherlock Streaming Now: Guy Ritchie Explores Holmes At 19 In Oxford Murder Mystery; When And Where Can You Watch It In India?

Young Sherlock is now streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. The series released on March 4, 2026, with all eight episodes available at once across more than 240 countries, including India.

Young Sherlock OTT Release (Image: X/ primevideoid)
Young Sherlock OTT Release (Image: X/ primevideoid)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 4, 2026 14:48:30 IST

Young Sherlock is finally out on OTT. The action-adventure mystery series is now streaming for viewers around the world. The show is directed by Guy Ritchie and tells a different story of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. 

Guy Ritchie has decided to show Sherlock Holmes from his early years, when he was not the legendary figure he became in the books, thus the name of the show ‘Young Sherlock’. 

The series was released on March 4, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. All eight episodes dropped at once. Subscribers in more than 240 countries and territories can watch the full season from day one, which includes viewers in India.

Young Sherlock Story and Setting

Young Sherlock is not the calm and confident detective audiences are used to seeing. The young one is just 19 years old. He is definitely smart, however Young Sherlock is also impulsive and still learning. The story is set in the 1870s at Oxford University. 

Things take a dark turn when young Sherlock is framed for a murder he did not commit. Sherlock must solve his first major case to prove his innocence. What begins as one mystery slowly grows into a much bigger and more dangerous global conspiracy.

Young Sherlock Cast and Characters

The show also explores Young Sherlock’s early connection with James Moriarty which is played by Donal Finn. Their relationship is tense and complicated, long before Moriarty becomes his well-known enemy. Max Irons plays Mycroft Holmes who is Sherlock’s older brother and is more disciplined and controlled. Colin Firth appears as Sir Bucephalus Hodge shown as an important Oxford figure who seems to have secrets of his own. Zine Tseng plays Princess Gulun Shou’an, who stands out with her intelligence and martial arts skills.

The series carries Guy Ritchie’s signature style. It moves fast and has sharp dialogue and strong background music. At the same time, it shows the personal struggles that help shape young Sherlock’s brilliant mind.

The eight episodes include titles like The Case of the Missing Scrolls, The Case of the Burnt Photograph, and The Case of Beatrice Holmes. 

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 2:48 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

