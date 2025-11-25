‘Zubeen Garg’s Death Is Murder, Plain And Simple’ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Explosive Statement

In the Winter Assembly state session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that they never opposed the adjournment motion on the Zubeen Garg death case and emphasised that the preliminary investigation indicated that Garg’s death was a simple murder rather than a case of culpable homicide.

The Assam Chief Minister responded to the Opposition’s question by stating that they had asked the court to incorporate Section 103 in addition to Sections 61, 105, and 106 of the BNS. Following deliberations, the court approved their plea and allowed Section 103 to be added. He highlighted that this has been a murder case from the beginning and that all of the accused could have obtained bail if Section 103 had not been included.

“Today we haven’t opposed the adjournment motion to respect Zubeen Garg, we support this. Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025 and next day on September 20 we registered the first FIR. On the first day we suspect that, Zubeen Garg’s death is not a natural death. We registered the FIR under Section 61, 105, 106 of BNS on September 20, 2025. During the preliminary investigation, Assam police sure that it is not Culpable homicide, it is a plain and simple murder. Within two days of the incident, the Assam Government prayers to the court that, this incident is a murder and prayer that Section 103 should be added along with Section 61, 105, 106 of BNS and after discussion the court has accepted our prayer and the court permitted to add the Section 103. This is a case of murder from day 3. If we didn’t add Section 103, then all accused might get bail,” said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM further added that the accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Amritprava Mahanta are currently in jail in connection to the case. So far, the Assam CM said they have recorded statements from 252 people and arrested seven.

“Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprava Mahanta who are currently in jail only because of murder case. This case has been registered under Section 61, 105, 106 and 103 of BNS. This is a plain and simple case of murder. That is the case of SIT,” added CM Sarma.

“During this period Assam police has received the post-mortem report from the Singapore authority and sent the Singapore post-mortem report to Guwahati Medical College to examine the both post-mortem report. We received the final report from Guwahati Medical College on November 5. We have recorded statements of 252 people and arrested 7 people so far,” added CM Sarma.

In the Assembly, CM Sarma said that the MHA has requested the Singapore government to help the Assam government through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in Zubeen Garg case.

“The MHA has requested the Singapore government to help the Assam government through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) and despite this Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked with the Singapore authority. The Singapore authority has allowed the Assam police to visit Singapore and we met the Singapore authority on October 21. The Singapore authority sent our required documents to the Assam government on November 4,” said Sarma.

Zubeen Garg was born on November 18, 1972, in Tura, Meghalaya, and came from an Assamese family and was closely tied to his ancestral village, Tamulichiga in Jhanji, Jorhat. He travelled throughout India and overseas on his musical career, but he never lost sight of the vivid spirit, culture, and scenery of Assam and the greater Northeast.

An SIT was established by the Assam government to look into Garg’s death on September 19. Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma (Zubeen’s manager), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (bandmate), Amritprava Mahanta (co-singer), Sandipan Garg (Zubeen’s cousin), and his two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishy, have all been arrested by the SIT/CID thus far. They have been placed under judicial detention by the court. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, recently informed the media that the SIT will present the chargesheet to the court by December 8.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘The Timing Is Clear’ Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana