LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Zubeen Garg’s Death: Special Investigation Team Arrests Singer’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser

Zubeen Garg’s Death: Special Investigation Team Arrests Singer’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser

A Special Investigation Team has arrested the manager of singer Zubeen Garg, Siddharth Sarma and the organizer of North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta in relation to the mysterious death of the singer in Singapore. The police are investigating potential carelessness and safety violations in his deadly scuba diving accident.

Late Singer Zubeen Garg. (Image Credit: ANI)
Late Singer Zubeen Garg. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 1, 2025 08:59:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zubeen Garg’s Death: Special Investigation Team Arrests Singer’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser

With the investigation of the mysterious sudden death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg still ongoing, two main associates of the singer, his manager Siddharth Sarma and the organizer of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested by the Assam police Special Investigation Team (SIT). The arrests were based on the charges of suspicion about the situation of the death of Garg in Singapore after being drowned during scuba diving without a life jacket on September 19. 

Special Investigation Team Arrests Zubeen Garg’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser

At Delhi airport, Mahanta was arrested at around 12:30 AM and flew with him under custody to Guwahati, but Sarma was arrested at Rajasthan after travelling from Gurugram. They are both to be presented before Assam CID, SIT in Guwahati to be interrogated and questioned further. The Assam government had previously set up a 10 member SIT, headed by Special DGP MP Gupta, to investigate all the angles in the death of the singer including negligence or safety lapses. Before the arrests, the SIT had given notices to Mahanta, Sarma and several other persons including members of the Singapore Assam Association, to appear and make statements. The state government had actually also placed a lookout notice with Interpol requiring them to appear before the CID by October 6. The urgency is an indication of the extreme public and political delicacy that comes with the death of Garg.

Zubeen Garg’s Death 

Zubeen Garg was a 52 year old who was a favourite icon in the Northeast and elsewhere. His corpse was returned to Singapore to India and cremated on September 23 in the village of Kamarkuchi of Guwahati with full state honours. The funeral was very emotional, hundreds of locals were present, families were crying their eyes out, and a gun salute was given to the deceased singer. Central to this investigation is the issue of whether due diligence or safety measures were not followed by the organisers or diving set up. The detention of the two, Mahanta and Sarma, is a pointer that there is an earnestness in how Assam is handling the case. The investigation will seek to assemble the evidence as it unfolds and take testimony in order to forge a complete picture of what exactly occurred and whether or not any criminal liability is to be assigned.

Also Read: Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Speaks Out On His Affair Rumours: ‘Sugar Daddy Ki Adat…’ Shocking Revelations

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 8:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Shyamkanu MahantaShyamkanu Mahanta arrestSiddharth SarmaSiddharth Sarma arrestZubeen GargZubeen Garg deathZubeen Garg death caseZubeen Garg manager arrested

RELATED News

Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Amitabh Bachchan Saying Raha Is More Magnificent Than Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Together
Stella McCartney Unveils Eco-Friendly Summer Collection at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Idli Kadai X Review: Dhanush Shines, Netizens Praise ‘Perfect Family’ Film For Heartwarming, Unmissable Entertainment

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
Zubeen Garg’s Death: Special Investigation Team Arrests Singer’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zubeen Garg’s Death: Special Investigation Team Arrests Singer’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zubeen Garg’s Death: Special Investigation Team Arrests Singer’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser
Zubeen Garg’s Death: Special Investigation Team Arrests Singer’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser
Zubeen Garg’s Death: Special Investigation Team Arrests Singer’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser
Zubeen Garg’s Death: Special Investigation Team Arrests Singer’s Manager And North East India Festival Organiser

QUICK LINKS