Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia

Universities and scholarly bodies worldwide are increasingly cutting ties with Israeli academic institutions, citing concerns that those institutions are complicit in the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, The Guardian reported on Saturday. According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 63,000 people – mostly civilians – have been killed in the war-ravaged territory even as United Nations experts say that parts of the enclave are suffering a “man-made” famine.

These events combined, in turn, have intensified calls for academic accountability with some universities reportedly having cancelled partnerships and others ending student exchange programmes or collaborations.

Recent instances include the University of Amsterdam ending its student exchange programme with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the European Association of Social Anthropologists encouraging its members to avoid collaboration with Israeli institutions ,per The Guardian. The Federal University of Ceara in Brazil, and institutions in Norway, Belgium, Spain, as well as Trinity College Dublin, are also believed to have taken similar steps.

Moral, Legal and Academic Freedom Arguments

Those who have rallied for the boycott claim that Israeli academic institutions are intertwined with military, governmental and security structures. Stephanie Adam of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel told the publication that they are complicit in “Israel’s decades‑long regime of military occupation, settler colonial apartheid and now genocide”, and that there is “a moral and legal obligation for universities to end ties with complicit Israeli universities.”

However, many in the UK, Germany, France, and beyond are hesitant. Universities UK (UUK), for example, “does not endorse blanket academic boycotts, as this would represent an infringement of academic freedom.” Reports suggest the Royal Society holds a similar position. Critics of the move, meanwhile, have argued that punishing all of academia – many of whom dissent from the government or face risk for opposing it – will unjustly harm those who are not responsible for alleged actions.

“On the one hand, the Israeli government’s approach to Gaza has been hugely disproportionate, harming civilians, including young children, in the thousands. On the other, most Israeli academics I know, including several I count as my friends, detest Netanyahu and his government,” The Guardian quoted Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan as saying.

Possible Ramifications

If more varsities sever ties, this could affect Israeli researchers significantly as projects, funding, international collaborations all risk disruption. Israel has historically gained from scientific partnerships and EU research programmes like Horizon Europe, from which it received substantial funding, the reprt said, adding that the European Commission has proposed partially suspending Israel from Horizon Europe, which would especially hurt startups and tech sectors that rely on these collaborations.

Meanwhile, many observers have warned of a potential “brain drain” if top researchers find fewer opportunities or feel ostracised.

