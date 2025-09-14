Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Jeffrey Epstein asia cup 2025 Boeing safety violations donald trump Charlie Kirk investigation anti-racism counter protest
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia

Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia

In response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, many universities globally are reportedly ending collaborations with Israeli academic bodies. Supporters have called for moral accountability, while critics warn that blanket boycotts threaten academic freedom. Impacts are being felt in funding, collaborations, and rising institutional pressure.

Universities worldwide are cutting academic ties with Israeli institutions over Gaza war as debate intensifies over academic freedom vs moral responsibility. (Photo: ANI/File)
Universities worldwide are cutting academic ties with Israeli institutions over Gaza war as debate intensifies over academic freedom vs moral responsibility. (Photo: ANI/File)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 14, 2025 01:57:44 IST

Universities and scholarly bodies worldwide are increasingly cutting ties with Israeli academic institutions, citing concerns that those institutions are complicit in the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, The Guardian reported on Saturday. According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 63,000 people –  mostly civilians – have been killed in the war-ravaged territory even as United Nations experts say that parts of the enclave are suffering a “man-made” famine. 

These events combined, in turn, have intensified calls for academic accountability with some universities reportedly having cancelled partnerships and others ending student exchange programmes or collaborations. 

Recent instances include the University of Amsterdam ending its student exchange programme with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the European Association of Social Anthropologists encouraging its members to avoid collaboration with Israeli institutions ,per The Guardian. The Federal University of Ceara in Brazil, and institutions in Norway, Belgium, Spain, as well as Trinity College Dublin, are also believed to have taken similar steps.

Moral, Legal and Academic Freedom Arguments

Those who have rallied for the boycott claim that Israeli academic institutions are intertwined with military, governmental and security structures. Stephanie Adam of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel told the publication that they are complicit in “Israel’s decades‑long regime of military occupation, settler colonial apartheid and now genocide”, and that there is “a moral and legal obligation for universities to end ties with complicit Israeli universities.”

However, many in the UK, Germany, France, and beyond are hesitant. Universities UK (UUK), for example, “does not endorse blanket academic boycotts, as this would represent an infringement of academic freedom.” Reports suggest the Royal Society holds a similar position. Critics of the move, meanwhile, have argued that punishing all of academia – many of whom dissent from the government or face risk for opposing it – will unjustly harm those who are not responsible for alleged actions. 

“On the one hand, the Israeli government’s approach to Gaza has been hugely disproportionate, harming civilians, including young children, in the thousands. On the other, most Israeli academics I know, including several I count as my friends, detest Netanyahu and his government,” The Guardian quoted Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan as saying.

Possible Ramifications

If more varsities sever ties, this could affect Israeli researchers significantly as projects, funding, international collaborations all risk disruption. Israel has historically gained from scientific partnerships and EU research programmes like Horizon Europe, from which it received substantial funding, the reprt said, adding that the European Commission has proposed partially suspending Israel from Horizon Europe, which would especially hurt startups and tech sectors that rely on these collaborations.

Meanwhile, many observers have warned of a potential “brain drain” if top researchers find fewer opportunities or feel ostracised. 

ALSO READ: 12 Children Among the Killed as Israel Expand Airstrikes in Gaza

Tags: Gaza warhome-hero-pos-5Israel news

RELATED News

Luxury Gifts to Virgin Islands Deals: How Did Jeffrey Epstein Really Make Money?
Netanyahu threatens Hamas chiefs in Qatar, calls them "main obstacle" to ending Gaza war
19 Pakistani Soldiers, 45 Militants Killed in Deadly Clashes Near Afghan Border
9 held as London erupts in immigration, counter immigration rallies
FAA Proposes $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing After Midair Panel Blowout – Here’s What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

Wordle Game For September 14, 2025: Check Out The Hints To Decode This Five Letter Word
Mohanji Addresses VIR Peace Awards 2025 in Mumbai as Honoured Guest; Calls for Compassionate Leadership to Redefine the Global Peace Order
Even we can't pick him properly: Sri Lanka captain Asalanka in awe of "superstar" Hasaranga
Bengaluru: 20 School Children Narrowly Escape Injury After Their Bus Gets Stuck In Large Pothole
Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia
All legislatures must establish standards to ensure quality of their proceedings and debates: Om Birla
DJ Afrojack to perform in India this November, check out details
"India is going to win, no doubt about that": Sai Dharam Tej on Asia Cup IND-PAK clash 2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: How to Check Round 2 Revised Schedule at mmc.nic.in
At the Historic Savoy, Mussoorie: CIO Horizon 2025 Announced by Tech Disruptor Media
Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia
Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia
Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia
Gaza War: Why Universities Around the World Are Cutting Ties With Israeli Academia

QUICK LINKS