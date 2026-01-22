LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > 'Most Devastating': Donald Trump Announces Boeing F-47, US Military's Next-Gen Fighter Jet- How It Will Boost Armed Forces' Combat power | Explained

‘Most Devastating’: Donald Trump Announces Boeing F-47, US Military’s Next-Gen Fighter Jet- How It Will Boost Armed Forces’ Combat power | Explained

Trump announces Boeing F-47, calling it the most devastating next-gen fighter jet set to boost US military combat power and future air dominance.

Trump announces Boeing F-47. (Photo: X/@ILA_NewsX)
Trump announces Boeing F-47. (Photo: X/@ILA_NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: January 22, 2026 18:29:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Most Devastating’: Donald Trump Announces Boeing F-47, US Military’s Next-Gen Fighter Jet- How It Will Boost Armed Forces’ Combat power | Explained

US President Donald Trump has announced the development of the Boeing F-47, describing it as the “most devastating” fighter jet ever built and a major leap in America’s military aviation capabilities.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said the sixth-generation stealth aircraft would significantly strengthen the US armed forces and reshape future combat operations.

What Trump Said About the F-47 at Davos

Addressing global leaders at Davos, Trump said the F-47 was nearing release and would surpass all existing fighter jets in power and performance.

“F-47, the new one just coming out. It’s the most devastating fighter jet ever,” Trump said, adding that no other aircraft comes close in speed, manoeuvrability or payload capacity.

However, Trump also expressed curiosity over the aircraft’s name, joking that he might remove the “47” if he did not like it.
 “They called it 47. If I don’t like it, I’m going to take that 47 off,” he remarked.

What Is the Boeing F-47 Fighter Jet?

The F-47 is being described as the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet, marking a major advancement over fifth-generation aircraft like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

Boeing has been selected as the prime contractor for building the aircraft, which is expected to play a central role in maintaining US air superiority in future high-intensity conflicts.

How the F-47 Will Boost US Armed Forces’ Combat Power

The F-47 is designed not just as a fighter jet, but as a complete combat system, enhancing the US military’s operational dominance in several key ways:

Advanced Stealth and Sensor Capabilities

The jet will feature next-generation stealth technology, making it extremely difficult for enemy radar systems to detect. Its integrated sensor systems will allow pilots to track and engage multiple targets with greater precision and situational awareness.

Long-Range Strike and Dogfight Capability

The F-47 is built for both long-range combat and close-range dogfights. It can engage enemy targets from a distance using advanced missiles, while also remaining highly agile in aerial combat situations.

Drone Integration for Battlefield Dominance

One of the most significant upgrades is its ability to operate alongside autonomous drones, known as Collaborative Combat Aircraft. These drones will support missions such as surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike operations, giving the F-47 a decisive edge in complex battle environments.

Greater Range and Rapid Deployment

Compared to earlier fighter jets, the F-47 will have a significantly greater operational range and improved ease of deployment, allowing the US Air Force to respond faster and operate deeper into contested regions.

Unique Design Features of the F-47

The aircraft incorporates design elements inspired by Boeing’s YF-118G Bird of Prey, including:

  • A canard design with small wings near the cockpit for improved stability

  • Angled wings to enhance aerodynamic performance

  • A curved nose structure for reduced radar visibility

These features allow the jet to perform precise turns and complex manoeuvres while maintaining stealth.

US Air Force Plans for the F-47

In March 2025, the US Air Force officially commissioned Boeing to develop the F-47. The aircraft is seen as critical for future air superiority, particularly in potential high-end conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region, including scenarios involving China.

The Air Force plans to acquire at least 185 F-47 aircraft, with the first jets expected to enter operational service by the end of the decade.

Why Is It Called F-47?

According to defence publication The War Zone, the F-47 designation carries multiple historical and symbolic meanings:

  • It references the World War II-era P-47 Thunderbolt, a legendary fighter that later became known as the F-47

  • It honours 1947, the year the US Air Force became an independent military service

  • It also subtly refers to Donald Trump’s position as the 47th President of the United States

Why the F-47 Matters for Future Warfare

The F-47 represents a shift in how air combat will be conducted blending stealth, speed, artificial intelligence, and unmanned systems into a single integrated platform. If delivered as promised, it could redefine air dominance and tilt the balance of power in future global conflicts.

As Trump claimed, “Nothing in the world comes even close to it.” Whether the F-47 lives up to that bold promise will become clear once it enters active service.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 6:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Boeing F-47, donald trump, US fighter jet, us military

‘Most Devastating’: Donald Trump Announces Boeing F-47, US Military’s Next-Gen Fighter Jet- How It Will Boost Armed Forces’ Combat power | Explained

QUICK LINKS