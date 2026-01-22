LIVE TV
Home > India > South Korean Woman Molested By Bengaluru Airport Staffer, Foreign National Taken To Men's Toilet, Her Private Parts Touched & Forcibly Hugged

South Korean Woman Molested By Bengaluru Airport Staffer, Foreign National Taken To Men’s Toilet, Her Private Parts Touched & Forcibly Hugged

A South Korean woman alleged sexual harassment by a Bengaluru airport staffer during a frisking check. The accused took her to a men’s toilet and touched her inappropriately. KIAL Airport police have arrested him and registered a case.

Bengaluru airport staffer arrested for sexually harassing a South Korean woman. Photo: ANI.
Bengaluru airport staffer arrested for sexually harassing a South Korean woman. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 22, 2026 10:11:36 IST

South Korean Woman Molested By Bengaluru Airport Staffer, Foreign National Taken To Men’s Toilet, Her Private Parts Touched & Forcibly Hugged

Based on a complaint from a South Korean national who alleged sexual harassment by an airport staffer on the pretext of routine frisking at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, the KIAL Airport police has arrested and registered a case against the accused.

Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested For Sexually Harassing South Korean National

The airport staffer has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing the South Korean national who had arrived at the airport to travel to South Korea on January 19, KIAL Airport police station officials said on Wednesday.

“An incident of sexual harassment of a South Korean woman under the pretext of inspection has been reported at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. An airport staffer has been arrested for sexually harassing a foreign woman who had come to the airport to travel to Korea. During the ticket inspection, the staffer said that a beeping sound was coming from the woman’s bag and asked her to be checked separately. He took the woman to the men’s toilet. There, he touched her inappropriately under the pretext of inspection,” the police said

South Korean Woman Complains Of Sexual Harassment At Bengaluru Airport

“The woman complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police. The CCTV footage confirmed the same. The Kempegowda Airport Police have registered a case against the accused, and he has been arrested. Investigation is underway. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 75 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita),” police further said.

KIAL Airport police station officials said that the accused is alleged to have touched the woman’s private parts and forcibly hugged her under the pretext of inspection. The woman expressed her strong opposition but the accused continued his search and left her after saying ‘Okay, thank you’ and walked away. Later, the foreign national complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police.

Based on her complaint by South Korean Woman, the Kempegowda Airport Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. The police are continuing their investigation into the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Tags: Bengaluru airport karnataka news KIAL Airport SEXUAL HARRASMENT South Korean

QUICK LINKS