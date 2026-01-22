‘Don’t Let Any Indians Enter’: Indian Tourists Allege Racism At Thailand’s Yona Beach Despite Having Valid Tickets

A group of Indian tourists has alleged racial discrimination at a popular floating beach club in Thailand, claiming they were denied entry despite holding confirmed reservations. The incident, which reportedly occurred on January 19, 2025, at Yona Beach Club, has sparked online debate after details were shared publicly on social media.

The allegations were posted on Instagram by Goa-based musician Jonas Monteiro, who said he was part of the group that was turned away from the venue, a well-known attraction among international tourists.

Entry Denied At Thailand Club Despite Valid Tickets

According to Monteiro’s account, the group arrived at Yona Beach Club, Thailand, on time and had valid tickets and confirmed bookings. However, they were allegedly stopped at the entrance by security staff.

Monteiro claimed that bouncers told the group they would only be allowed to enter if women accompanied them, which he said was never mentioned during the booking process.

Monteiro further alleged that even when a female friend with a valid ticket clarified that she was part of their group, entry was still denied.

“When our female friend, who also had a valid ticket, said she was with us, she was told to leave too, with yet another excuse: ‘It has to be under the same booking name’. The excuses kept changing,” Monteiro wrote.

He said the shifting explanations raised immediate concerns about the real reason behind the denial.

Allegation of Explicit Anti-Indian Remark At Thailand Club

The situation escalated further when the group allegedly overheard staff making a remark that they say confirmed their suspicions of racial bias.

Monteiro claimed they heard staff explicitly say, “Don’t let any Indians enter.”

He described this statement as a clear indication that the denial was not related to crowd management or policy enforcement.

Claims of Multiple Indian Groups Being Turned Away By The Thailand Yona Beach Club

According to Monteiro’s post, his group was not alone. He alleged that multiple Indian couples and groups were denied entry at the club on the same day under similar justifications.

In one instance, staff allegedly told an Indian couple that they “don’t look good enough for the club.”

Monteiro said the group attempted to seek clarification from the club’s management, but their concerns were dismissed.

“When we approached the manager, he refused to answer any questions. He took photos of our tickets, cancelled them on the spot, did the same to our female friends, and forced us to leave immediately and wait for a refund,” he wrote.

Yona Beach Club Thailand Responds, Denies Racism Allegations

The allegations prompted a public response from Thailand’s Yona Beach Club, which addressed the claims in the comments section of the Instagram post.

The club firmly denied accusations of racial discrimination, stating, “We respectfully disagree with this allegation of racism. The Indian community is among the most represented on board, and we are proud of this, as well as of the international diversity of our guests.”

Acknowledging the disappointment caused, the club said allegations of racism should be treated seriously and with caution.

“We understand your disappointment and regret that this situation has caused concern. However, allegations of racism are serious and should be approached with care,” the statement read.

The club explained that its entry policy is part of a broader crowd management strategy.

“Our policy is part of our crowd management strategy and may vary depending on the time of year. Its sole purpose is to maintain a balanced male-to-female ratio on board and it is not based on race or ethnicity,” Yona Beach Club added.

