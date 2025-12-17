LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Months After Israel Killed Iranian Nuclear Scientists, MIT Physicist Nuno F.G. Loureiro With Pro-Israel Links Fatally Shot, Revenge Suspected

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 17, 2025 09:26:24 IST

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, a 47-year-old physicist and fusion scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was fatally shot at his home on Monday night. Authorities have launched an investigation, treating the incident as a homicide. Israel National News reported that Loureiro was known for his pro-Israel stance.

Who Was Nuno F.G. Loureiro?

Loureiro, who joined MIT in 2016, was appointed director of the university’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center in 2024. He was recognized for his work in magnetized plasma dynamics, solar storm phenomena, and clean fusion energy research.

Through his research, Loureiro aimed to advance clean energy technologies and contribute to scientific innovation.

Also Read: ‘Alcoholic Personality’, ‘Microdosing Musk’, ‘Conspiracy Vance’: White House Chief Susie Wiles Drops Bombshell Claims On Trump Team

Nuno F.G. Loureiro – A Pro-Israel Figure Killed At His Residence

Loureiro was found critically wounded by gunfire inside his Brookline residence and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the early morning hours. Authorities confirmed that he had been shot multiple times.

A Boston University student living nearby reported hearing three loud noises on Monday night, fearing they were gunshots.

Did Iran Kill US Nuclear Scientist?

The shooting drew immediate attention online. Jewish billionaire and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, in a now-deleted post on X, questioned, “Did the Iranians kill one of our nuclear scientists?”

Ackman shared a post by activist Laura Loomer, who linked the incident to recent violence at Brown University. Loomer wrote, “Police say the shooter is on the run. This shooting comes after a shooter at Brown University opened fire on a classroom on Saturday where the professor who usually occupies the study room that was shot up is Jewish and pro-Israel. Is someone ambushing elite universities on the East Coast trying to murder pro-Israel and Jewish professors during Hanukkah? Both shooters are on the run. Is it the same shooter?”

No suspects have been identified as the investigation continues.

Various Jewish organizations have speculated that Loureiro may have been targeted for his political affiliations.

What MIT Said On Killing Of Nuno F.G. Loureiro

MIT released a statement expressing condolences to Loureiro’s family and colleagues:

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving. The academic community is in shock over this tragic event.”

Following the news, some of Loureiro’s students visited his home to pay respects. Dennis Whyte, an engineering professor and former head of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, said:

“He shone a bright light as a mentor, friend, teacher, colleague, and leader, and was universally admired for his articulate, compassionate manner.”

Also Read: Who Was Nuno F. G. Loureiro? MIT Professor Shot And Killed At His Home In Boston Suburbs

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 9:26 AM IST
QUICK LINKS