Home > World > Who Was Nuno F.G. Loureiro? MIT Professor Shot And Killed At His Home In Boston Suburbs

Nuno F.G. Loureiro: MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was found shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, just outside Boston. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, a day after the shooting, authorities confirmed. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified Loureiro as the victim and said he was rushed to the hospital following the incident, but could not be saved.

Who Was Nuno F. G. Loureiro? MIT Professor Shot And Killed At His Home In Boston Suburbs (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 17, 2025 04:57:45 IST

Nuno F.G. Loureiro: MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro was found shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, just outside Boston. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, a day after the shooting, authorities confirmed.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified Loureiro as the victim and said he was rushed to the hospital following the incident, but could not be saved. Brookline police have described the case as an active homicide investigation, with no suspect information released so far.

Who Was Nuno F.G. Loureiro

Nuno F.G. Loureiro was a Herman Feshbach Professor of Physics and a professor of Nuclear Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also served as the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, playing a key role in advanced fusion and plasma research.

Originally from Portugal, Loureiro pursued his academic career across Europe and the United States. He studied in Portugal and London before moving to the US for postdoctoral research at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. Prior to joining MIT in 2016, he worked at the Institute for Plasmas and Nuclear Fusion at IST Lisbon.

MIT Mourns A Respected Academic

In a statement, MIT expressed deep sorrow over Loureiro’s death and extended condolences to his family, students, and colleagues. The university said it has initiated outreach efforts to support members of the community affected by the loss.

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving,” the statement said, adding that counselling and support conversations are underway on campus.

Why the Case Has Drawn Attention

Loureiro’s killing comes amid heightened concern over gun violence linked to academic institutions. His death follows another recent shooting involving college faculty, renewing debate over campus and community safety. Authorities have not indicated any connection between the incidents.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation. Police have not named a suspect or released details about a possible motive, saying the probe remains ongoing.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 4:57 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7MIT professorMIT professor deathMIT professor shot and killedNuno FG LoureiroNuno LoureiroProfessor of Nuclear Science and Engineering

