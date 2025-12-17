LIVE TV
Who Is Mustapha Kharbouch? Brown University Scrubs Student's Profile As Search For Suspect Intensifies; What We Know So Far

Brown University Shooting: Social media speculation intensified on Tuesday as users claimed that online traces linked to a Brown University student, Mustapha Kharbouch, were being removed while the manhunt for the shooter entered its 4th day. However, law enforcement has not named any suspect, and there is no verified link between the student and the shooting.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 17, 2025 04:07:42 IST

Brown University Shooting: Social media speculation intensified on Tuesday as users claimed that online traces linked to a Brown University student, Mustapha Kharbouch, were being removed while the manhunt for the shooter entered its fourth day. However, law enforcement has not named any suspect, and there is no verified link between the student and the shooting.

Social Media Flags Removal Of Brown University Student Profile

Users online pointed out that a profile page of a student identified as Mustapha Kharbouch had been taken down from Brown University’s website. The page, which reportedly described him as a first-year student studying International Affairs and Anthropology with a focus on the Middle East, now leads to a “Page Not Found” message.

Screenshots circulating online claim the deleted profile mentioned that Kharbouch was a third-generation Palestinian refugee born and raised in Lebanon, with a background in community-building and social change initiatives. These claims, however, remain unverified.

Online Speculation Grows, No Official Confirmation

Several posts on X alleged that Brown University was “scrubbing” references to the student and questioned whether social media accounts linked to him had been removed at the request of authorities. Neither the university nor law enforcement agencies have confirmed these claims.

Brown University has not issued an official statement explaining why the profile page was removed. Importantly, no credible reports or official sources have connected the student to the ongoing investigation.

Warnings Against Unverified Accusations

As speculation spread, warnings emerged against drawing conclusions without evidence. A widely shared message cautioned that targeting individuals based on online rumours could cause serious harm.

“Accusations, speculation, and conspiracies we’re seeing on social media are irresponsible, harmful, and in some cases dangerous for the safety of individuals in our community,” the statement said.

Despite hundreds of posts discussing the student, authorities have continued to urge restraint, stressing that the investigation remains ongoing and that unverified claims should not be treated as fact.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 3:38 AM IST
