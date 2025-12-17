Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation expanding restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals, adding seven more countries to the list of barred nations. With the latest move, the total number of countries facing full entry restrictions has risen from 12 to 19, according to a statement issued by the White House.

AMERICA FIRST SECURITY 🇺🇸 President Donald J. Trump just signed a new Proclamation, STRENGTHENING our borders & national security with data-driven restrictions on high-risk countries with severe deficiencies in screening & vetting. pic.twitter.com/DZmqpkerKb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 16, 2025

The administration said the decision was taken to “protect the security of the United States.”

Seven New Countries Added To US Entry Ban

Under the proclamation, nationals from the following seven countries will face full entry restrictions:

Syria Burkina Faso Mali Niger South Sudan Laos Sierra Leone

Syria was added after a recent ISIS ambush in which two US soldiers and an American civilian interpreter were killed. The incident marked the first deaths of US troops in Syria since the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

Total Of 19 Nations Now Face Full Restrictions

The newly added countries join 12 others whose citizens are already barred from entering the United States. These include Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The proclamation also imposes complete entry restrictions on individuals holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority, further tightening immigration controls.

Partial Restrictions For High-Risk Nations

In addition to full bans, the Trump administration has announced partial entry restrictions for several countries deemed “high-risk.” These include Venezuela, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Angola, Senegal, Tanzania, and others across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been removed from the restricted list following what the White House described as “productive engagements” with the US. However, while some non-immigrant visa restrictions have been eased, immigrant visas for Turkmen nationals remain suspended.

The proclamation marks a significant expansion of Trump’s immigration policy, reinforcing his administration’s focus on national security and border control.

