LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub 98th Academy Awards Ethiopias Highest Award Bondi Beach EAM S Jaishankar stabbed ahaan shetty goa nightclub
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List

Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation expanding restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals, adding seven more countries to the list of barred nations. With the latest move, the total number of countries facing full entry restrictions has risen from 12 to 19.

Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List (Image Credits: X)
Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 17, 2025 02:46:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List

Donald Trump: US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation expanding restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals, adding seven more countries to the list of barred nations. With the latest move, the total number of countries facing full entry restrictions has risen from 12 to 19, according to a statement issued by the White House.

The administration said the decision was taken to “protect the security of the United States.”

Seven New Countries Added To US Entry Ban

Under the proclamation, nationals from the following seven countries will face full entry restrictions:

  1. Syria
  2. Burkina Faso
  3. Mali
  4. Niger
  5. South Sudan
  6. Laos
  7. Sierra Leone

Syria was added after a recent ISIS ambush in which two US soldiers and an American civilian interpreter were killed. The incident marked the first deaths of US troops in Syria since the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

Total Of 19 Nations Now Face Full Restrictions

The newly added countries join 12 others whose citizens are already barred from entering the United States. These include Afghanistan, Myanmar (Burma), Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

The proclamation also imposes complete entry restrictions on individuals holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority, further tightening immigration controls.

Partial Restrictions For High-Risk Nations

In addition to full bans, the Trump administration has announced partial entry restrictions for several countries deemed “high-risk.” These include Venezuela, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Angola, Senegal, Tanzania, and others across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been removed from the restricted list following what the White House described as “productive engagements” with the US. However, while some non-immigrant visa restrictions have been eased, immigrant visas for Turkmen nationals remain suspended.

The proclamation marks a significant expansion of Trump’s immigration policy, reinforcing his administration’s focus on national security and border control.

ALSO READ: ‘The Great Honor Nishan Of Ethiopia’: PM Narendra Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Highest Award

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 2:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpDonald Trump imposes travel bandonald trump newsForeign Nationalsus news

RELATED News

‘The Great Honor Nishan Of Ethiopia’: PM Narendra Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Highest Award

Bondi Beach Mass Shooting: Chilling Footage Shows Couple Face-to-Face With Gunman Before Fatal Shooting

5’2 Italian PM Meloni’s Surprised Reaction After Meeting 6’8 Mozambique President Daniel Chapo In Rome Goes Viral, Watch

‘Zero Tolerance To Terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar’s BOLD Statement As He Condoles Sydney Terror Attack, Supports Gaza Peace Plan

Bondi Mass Shooting: What Police Revealed About Hyderabad-Origin Gunman Sajid Akram’s Family Ties

LATEST NEWS

Homebound Movie Shortlisted In ‘Best International Feature Film’ Category At 98th Academy Awards

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Trailer Released: When, Where To Watch In India, Episodes, Runtime, And What To Expect

T20 World Cup Tour Gets A Stunning Launch From Magnificent Ram Setu, Here’s When The Tournament Commences

‘What Happened To Messi In Vantara?’, Ask Fans As Star Footballer Seen Donning A Shawl, Tilak And Rudraksha Malas During Vantara Visit Hosted By Anant Ambani

Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Pappu Yadav’s Son Gets Quietly Picked Up By Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026 Auction For THIS Price

Who Is Vidit Aatrey, The IIT-Delhi Alumnus Behind Meesho’s Rise And India’s Newest Billionaire CEO

EXCLUSIVE | ‘It Was A Big Sacrifice’: Akshat Raghuvanshi Thanks His Family For Trusting Him As 22-Year-Old Gets Picked Up By LSG In IPL 2026 Auction

KP Group & IIM Ahmedabad Celebrate Graduation of 28 Leaders from a First-of-its-Kind 11-Month Executive Programme

Why Has A French Court Asked PSG To Pay More Than Rs. 600 Crore To Kylian Mbappe? Real Madrid’s Star Player’s Legal Battle Explained

IIM Calcutta opens admissions to 16th batch of Advanced Programme for Marketing and Sales Professionals: A Transformative Journey to C-Suite Roles

Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List
Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List
Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List
Donald Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry Of Foreign Nationals From These Countries | Check Full List

QUICK LINKS