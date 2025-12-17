‘The Great Honor Nishan Of Ethiopia’: PM Narendra Modi Becomes First Global Leader To Receive Ethiopia’s Highest Award

PM Modi: Ethiopia on Tuesday conferred its highest civilian honour, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone in India–Ethiopia relations. Accepting the award, PM Modi said the recognition belongs to the people of India and to generations of Indians whose efforts have strengthened the bond between the two nations.

PM Modi is the first global Head of State or Government to receive the prestigious award. It was presented by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali during the Indian leader’s two-day visit to the country. The honour also marks the 28th top foreign state award conferred on PM Modi.

‘A Matter Of Great Pride For All Indians’

In his remarks, PM Modi said it was an honour to be recognised by one of the world’s oldest civilisations. He dedicated the award to the people of India, calling it a collective achievement.

“This honour belongs to the countless Indians who have contributed to shaping and strengthening our partnership,” he said, expressing gratitude to PM Abiy Ahmed for the invitation to visit Ethiopia.

PM Modi also highlighted the role of education and teachers in deepening ties between the two countries, noting that Indian educators have played a key role in Ethiopia’s academic institutions for decades.

India–Ethiopia Ties Elevated To Strategic Partnership

During the visit, India and Ethiopia agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. PM Modi said the decision would give ties “new energy, new speed and new depth,” as both countries work together to address global challenges.

He described India and Ethiopia as democratic nations committed to peace, welfare, and cooperation within the Global South. PM Modi also recalled India’s role in supporting the African Union’s entry into the G20 in 2023.

Recognition Of India’s Rising Global Standing

The Bharatiya Janata Party said the honour reflects India’s growing global stature and PM Modi’s leadership on the world stage. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, meanwhile, spoke of Ethiopia’s strong economic performance and the deep historical links between the two nations.

