‘Alcoholic Personality’, ‘Microdosing Musk’, ‘Conspiracy Vance’: White House Chief Susie Wiles Drops Bombshell Claims On Trump Team

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has made some serious remarks against President Donald Trump and other powerful figures in his administration during an interview with Vanity Fair. Wiles, who was appointed by Trump on the day he was sworn in for a second term, has worked closely with the president.

In the interview, Wiles likened Trump’s personality to that of an alcoholic, despite the president’s long-standing assertion that he does not drink alcohol.

‘Donald Trump Has An Alcoholic Personality’

Drawing from personal experience, Wiles said she recognised familiar traits in Trump that reminded her of her late father, who struggled with alcoholism and died in 2013.

“Some clinical psychologist who knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say,” Wiles said.

“But high-functioning alcoholics, or alcoholics in general, have exaggerated personalities when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

She went on to say that Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality” and “operates with a view that there’s nothing he can’t do, nothing, zero, nothing.”

Does Donald Trump Drink Alcohol?

Trump has repeatedly stated that he abstains from alcohol entirely. In 2018, he claimed he had “never had a beer” in his life, calling it “one of my only good traits.”

In past interviews, Trump has said his decision not to drink was shaped by witnessing his older brother Freddy’s struggle with alcoholism. Freddy Trump died at the age of 43, an experience the president has described as formative and cautionary.

Despite his sobriety, Trump was a prominent presence in New York’s party scene during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, when he was a well-known real-estate magnate.

What Susie Wiles Said About Elon Musk

Wiles also made sharp comments at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, describing him as an “avowed” ketamine user and calling him an “odd, odd duck.”

She said she was “aghast” when Musk decided to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). However, she acknowledged his philosophy of rapid execution.

“Elon’s attitude is you have to get it done fast. If you’re an incrementalist, you just won’t get your rocket to the moon,” she said.

“And so with that attitude, you’re going to break some China. But no rational person could think the USAID process was a good one. Nobody,” Wiles added.

Susie Wiles’ Comments on Vice President JD Vance

Wiles reportedly described Vice President JD Vance as having been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” according to a report by Deadline.

Following the article’s publication, Wiles publicly criticised Vanity Fair, accusing the magazine of misrepresenting her remarks and omitting key context.

“The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history,” Wiles wrote on X.

