Brown University Shooting: FBI Releases ‘Enhanced Video’ Of Person Of Interest | WATCH

Brown University Shooting: The FBI on Tuesday released a five-minute video timeline tracking the movements of a person of interest in the deadly shooting at Brown University that left 2 students dead and 9 others injured. Investigators say the footage is a key part of the ongoing probe as they work to identify the suspect and determine a motive.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 17, 2025 05:40:32 IST

Brown University Shooting: The FBI on Tuesday released a five-minute video timeline tracking the movements of a person of interest in the deadly shooting at Brown University that left two students dead and nine others injured. Investigators say the footage is a key part of the ongoing probe as they work to identify the suspect and determine a motive.

FBI Video Tracks Suspect’s Movements Before And After Shooting

According to the FBI, the video shows the individual walking along Cooke Street around 2 pm, hours before the shooting. He is later seen moving toward Governor Street and then George Street, with investigators noting that a second person appears to follow him at one point.

After the shooting, dashcam footage captures the man crossing Hope Street, which authorities say is the last confirmed sighting of the person of interest. Additional clips show him moving around Providence’s East Side earlier in the day, suggesting he may have been surveying the area.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said investigators believe the man was present in the neighbourhood as early as 10:30 am, indicating possible premeditation.

Masked Image Released, Motive Still Unclear

Police also released a new image showing the suspect wearing a face mask, a two-tone jacket, and carrying a cross-body bag. An enhanced video posted by authorities shows him both with and without the bag in different clips. The FBI has described the individual as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Despite the new visuals, officials said there is no evidence that either of the victims was specifically targeted. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha confirmed that investigators have not found signs of a targeted attack.

Authorities also revealed that while surveillance footage exists inside the Barus and Holley building, where the shooting occurred, it does not capture the person of interest.

University And State Officials Address Safety Concerns

Brown University President Christina Paxson acknowledged criticism directed at the institution following the shooting but stressed that responsibility lies solely with the gunman.

“Horrific gun violence took the lives of these students and hospitalized others,” Paxson said, adding that fear and anxiety are understandable but misplaced when directed at the university.

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 5:40 AM IST
‘Zero Tolerance To Terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar’s BOLD Statement As He Condoles Sydney Terror Attack, Supports Gaza Peace Plan

Brown University Shooting: FBI Releases ‘Enhanced Video’ Of Person Of Interest | WATCH

QUICK LINKS