PM Modi's Big Gesture For Putin: Why A Russian Edition Of Bhagavad Gita Was Chosen As The Gift — Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Delhi with a symbolic gesture of civilizational exchange: a Russian-language copy of the Bhagavad Gita. The gift is rooted in India’s cultural diplomacy, say observers. Putin’s first visit in four years comes amid tight security and heavy traffic restrictions.

Modi gifts Putin a Russian Bhagavad Gita as India, Russia begin key summit. Photo: X.

Published: December 5, 2025 08:30:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian-language copy of the Bhagavad Gita as the visiting leader began his two-day trip to India. Modi shared a photograph of the moment on X, calling the scripture “a source of inspiration for millions.”

“Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world,” he posted.

Why PM Modi Gifted Bhagvad Gita To Putin – Civilizational Touch Explained

The exchange followed Modi’s warm reception of Putin at Delhi’s Palam airport earlier in the evening.

“Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time-tested one that has greatly benefitted our people,” he wrote.

Also Read: Vladimir Putin India Visit: From Trade Talks To Defence Deals, What To Expect On Day 2 Of Russian President’s Visit

Observers say Modi’s choice of gift reflected India’s long-standing use of culture and civilizational touchpoints in diplomacy. The gesture comes as New Delhi continues to navigate its historic partnership with Moscow while simultaneously expanding ties with Washington and key Western capitals, especially against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

In an interview preceding the talks, Putin stressed that the India-Russia relationship is not designed as a counterweight to the West.

What Putin Said On G7 And India

“Neither me nor Prime Minister Modi, despite certain external pressure we face, have never approached our collaboration to work against someone,” he said, underscoring that bilateral cooperation is rooted in mutual interests.

Putin also questioned the global weight attributed to the G7, asking what made the “Big Seven” so significant when India ranks third globally in purchasing power parity, compared to the UK, which sits around 10th place.

Putin’s First India Visit in Four Years, Delhi Tightens Security, Issues Traffic Advisory

Putin is in New Delhi until December 5, marking his first trip to India in four years. The visit includes the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, during which he and Modi are expected to discuss defence cooperation, energy, trade and developments in the region.

Security preparations for the high-profile summit prompted widespread traffic restrictions across the national capital on Friday. Delhi Traffic Police announced multiple diversions and rolling closures between 9 a.m. and noon due to “administrative exigencies.”

Commuters were advised to avoid key stretches including W Point, A Point, ITO, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat and Shanti Van Crossings, Hanuman Setu–Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, the Saleem Garh bypass, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel–Hanuman Setu corridor.

The curbs have been implemented to facilitate route sanitisation and secure movement of Putin’s convoy.

Analysts on India-Russia Ties

Former diplomat Arun Singh, who has served two postings in Moscow, said the longstanding India–Russia partnership continues to rest on deep trust built over decades.

“I could sense that there is a historical nature to the partnership,” he told ANI. “There is a confidence in the relationship on both sides. In India, there is a memory of Russia being an important partner which has provided political support that we’ve needed from time to time, including at the UN Security Council.”

Also Read: Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi Today, Trade Talks, Defence Deals On Table

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 8:30 AM IST
