Snow-Covered Mount Etna Erupts: Viral Video Shows Volcano Spewing Lava And Ash- What’s Causing It? All You Need To Know About The Violent Eruption

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, has erupted once again, ushering in 2026 with glowing lava flows, ash plumes and dramatic visuals that have gone viral across social media.

Striking footage showing rivers of molten lava cutting through Etna’s snow-covered slopes has captured global attention, highlighting both the beauty and danger of one of the world’s most restless volcanoes.

Fresh Eruption began

According to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), fresh eruptive activity began on the afternoon of January 1, 2026, with effusive lava emerging from a newly opened fracture within the Valle del Bove, a large depression on the volcano’s eastern flank.

At the same time, explosive activity was reported from summit craters, including Bocca Nuova, releasing ash and incandescent material into the air.

Watch videos here:

#Italy: Mount Etna volcano erupts again, lava reaches 400 meters high pic.twitter.com/wpRlNiyOLT — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) January 1, 2026







High alert following Mount Etna eruption

While the eruption has so far caused no injuries or significant damage, authorities remain on high alert. Elevated volcanic tremors and continuous ash emissions have prompted close monitoring of lava flows and ash dispersion, particularly due to potential impacts on air travel over eastern Sicily.

In response to the latest activity, aviation authorities issued a red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA), the highest alert level, although nearby airports continue to operate normally for now.

Last year repeated volcanoes

The eruption comes on the heels of an exceptionally active 2025 for Mount Etna, one of the most dramatic years in recent memory. Last year saw repeated explosive episodes, including a powerful June eruption that sent ash and gas several kilometres into the atmosphere and triggered pyroclastic flows within the summit area.

In late December, towering lava fountains and thick ash clouds erupted as skiers were seen descending Etna’s snowy slopes, images that quickly spread across the internet.

Not an isolated event

Volcanologists say the latest eruption is not an isolated event but part of a broader and ongoing magmatic process beneath the volcano. INGV scientists explain that seismic tremors, ground deformation and infrasonic signals had been intensifying for weeks before the late-December activity and the New Year eruption. These indicators point to a sustained supply of magma at shallow depths beneath Etna’s summit.

Experts believe the opening of new fractures and vents signals a reorganisation of the volcano’s internal plumbing system. As magma continues to move upward, pressure is released through lava outflows in areas like the Valle del Bove.

While eruptions in this zone typically pose less immediate risk to populated areas, they are a clear sign that the volcano remains highly pressurised and unpredictable.

Mount Etna’s dramatic appearance during the latest eruption has been heightened by winter conditions. Rising more than 3,300 metres above sea level, the volcano is currently blanketed in snow, creating a stark contrast with the glowing orange lava and dark ash clouds.

This rare visual combination has fueled widespread online interest, with viral videos showing molten rock advancing through icy terrain and ash drifting across ski resorts.

INGV reported that prevailing winds carried light ashfall towards the north-east, affecting areas such as Taormina and nearby ski zones. Small explosions were also observed from additional craters, ejecting hot material several metres into the air.

As a precaution, regional civil protection authorities temporarily raised the alert level, warning that activity could escalate rapidly from effusive lava flows to more violent lava fountains.

Where is Mount Etna located?

Mount Etna is located on the eastern coast of Sicily and dominates the landscape of the Mediterranean island. Covering an area of roughly 1,250 square kilometres and measuring around 35 kilometres at its base, the volcano is bordered by the Nebrodi and Peloritani mountain ranges to the north and the fertile Simeto River plain to the south. Its sheer size makes it visible from almost anywhere in Sicily.

One of Etna’s most distinctive geological features is the Valle del Bove, a vast, horseshoe-shaped depression that opens toward the Ionian Sea. Measuring approximately five kilometres wide and eight kilometres long, with escarpments rising up to 1,200 metres, the valley is believed to have formed around 10,000 years ago following massive explosive eruptions and structural collapses.

Tallest active volcano in Europe

Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013, Mount Etna has an eruptive history stretching back nearly 500,000 years. It is the tallest active volcano in Europe, standing at roughly 3,400 metres, though its height changes frequently due to eruptive activity.

The largest recorded historical eruption occurred in 1669, when lava flows destroyed villages and reached the outskirts of Catania over a four-month period.

As a composite, or stratovolcano, Etna is capable of both gentle lava outpourings and highly explosive eruptions. Layers of hardened lava and ash accumulated over millennia have built the volcano into the giant seen today.

For residents of eastern Sicily, Etna’s fiery start to 2026 is a reminder of the delicate balance between living alongside a natural wonder and coexisting with a powerful geological force. Scientists warn that activity can change quickly, and monitoring networks remain on constant watch.

