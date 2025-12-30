Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means

During his much publicized meeting with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, US President Donald Trump has put forward a novel plan called the ‘Board of Peace’ to control post war rule in Gaza. The plan is a part of the ongoing efforts to bring stability to the region, which has been affected by the conflict between Israel and Palestinian factions, especially Hamas, for many years. Trump indicated that the board would have a composition of global leaders and professionals who would be responsible for the geographical areas, security, and peace in Gaza in the long run, thus making the transition less traumatic.

What Is ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza?

The Board of Peace is imagined as a consortium of nations, with Trump’s rise as the founder and supervisor of it. The plan states that the board would oversee three major areas like the disarmament of Hamas, the revival of Gaza’s infrastructure, and the creation of governing bodies for the post war period. Trump did not shy away from expressing the need for global cooperation, hinting at the involvement of first tier world leaders along with the initiative. By involving everyone, Trump seeks to lessen the discord caused by one sided moves and devise a scenario that both the Israelis and the Palestinians would support. At the Mar-a-Lago meeting, the topics included the current situation in Gaza, which is plagued by humanitarian crises, the urgent need to reconstruct hospitals, and schools and provide power and water supply again to the areas where conflict has occurred. The President hinted that the Board of Peace would put fast rebuilding up as a major concern so that more instability wouldn’t arise in the first place. He also opined that not only would coordinated supervision guarantee proper disbursement of money and resources but also keep the identification of the security threats up. The plan is to set up a scenario in which the radical elements can’t come back to power and the inhabitants get an era of stability that is favorable for peace.

Critics on ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza

The critics, nonetheless, did not hesitate to question the practicality of such a board by indicating the intricate political situations in Gaza and the past conflicts between Israel, Hamas, and the international players. Some researchers advise that the idea of the board is very much ambitious, but still its victory would rely greatly on the cooperation of the local authorities and the willingness of the world powers to get involved in a constructive manner. Besides, there are still lingering doubts over the mechanisms of enforcement and how the board would go about the ever-existing competing interests in a politically divided region.

Trump, nevertheless, depicted the Board of Peace as a preemptive measure to conflict and an enabler of peaceful co existence in Gaza according to his wishes. He made it clear that his intention is to use his ties with the world leaders to not only offer the necessary guidance but also exercise control. The meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Netanyahu was not just a revelation of the board’s potential empowerment over reconstruction, security, and governance but a furtherance of the initiative’s discussion. It is still uncertain whether the proposal will attract attention, but it definitely denotes a renewed emphasis on the use of diplomacy and the collaboration of the international community in one of the most unstable areas in the world.

Also Read: ‘Will Knock the Hell Out’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting