LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci putin Kannada Tamil TV actor Nandini crime news California accident bangladesh ap-dhillon congress bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means

Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means

During his meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Netanyahu, Trump suggested the establishment of a ‘Board of Peace’ to manage post war administration, rebuilding, and the disarmament of Hamas in Gaza. The plan is to engage international leaders in the process of securing the region with stability, security, and lasting peace.

(Image Credit: Benjamin Netanyahu via X)
(Image Credit: Benjamin Netanyahu via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 30, 2025 01:52:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means

During his much publicized meeting with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, US President Donald Trump has put forward a novel plan called the ‘Board of Peace’ to control post war rule in Gaza. The plan is a part of the ongoing efforts to bring stability to the region, which has been affected by the conflict between Israel and Palestinian factions, especially Hamas, for many years. Trump indicated that the board would have a composition of global leaders and professionals who would be responsible for the geographical areas, security, and peace in Gaza in the long run, thus making the transition less traumatic.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza?

The Board of Peace is imagined as a consortium of nations, with Trump’s rise as the founder and supervisor of it. The plan states that the board would oversee three major areas like the disarmament of Hamas, the revival of Gaza’s infrastructure, and the creation of governing bodies for the post war period. Trump did not shy away from expressing the need for global cooperation, hinting at the involvement of first tier world leaders along with the initiative. By involving everyone, Trump seeks to lessen the discord caused by one sided moves and devise a scenario that both the Israelis and the Palestinians would support. At the Mar-a-Lago meeting, the topics included the current situation in Gaza, which is plagued by humanitarian crises, the urgent need to reconstruct hospitals, and schools and provide power and water supply again to the areas where conflict has occurred. The President hinted that the Board of Peace would put fast rebuilding up as a major concern so that more instability wouldn’t arise in the first place. He also opined that not only would coordinated supervision guarantee proper disbursement of money and resources but also keep the identification of the security threats up. The plan is to set up a scenario in which the radical elements can’t come back to power and the inhabitants get an era of stability that is favorable for peace.

Critics on ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza

The critics, nonetheless, did not hesitate to question the practicality of such a board by indicating the intricate political situations in Gaza and the past conflicts between Israel, Hamas, and the international players. Some researchers advise that the idea of the board is very much ambitious, but still its victory would rely greatly on the cooperation of the local authorities and the willingness of the world powers to get involved in a constructive manner. Besides, there are still lingering doubts over the mechanisms of enforcement and how the board would go about the ever-existing competing interests in a politically divided region.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump, nevertheless, depicted the Board of Peace as a preemptive measure to conflict and an enabler of peaceful co existence in Gaza according to his wishes. He made it clear that his intention is to use his ties with the world leaders to not only offer the necessary guidance but also exercise control. The meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Netanyahu was not just a revelation of the board’s potential empowerment over reconstruction, security, and governance but a furtherance of the initiative’s discussion. It is still uncertain whether the proposal will attract attention, but it definitely denotes a renewed emphasis on the use of diplomacy and the collaboration of the international community in one of the most unstable areas in the world.

Also Read: ‘Will Knock the Hell Out’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 1:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: benjamin netanyahuBoard of PeaceBoard of Peace gazatrump Board of Peacetrump Board of Peace gazatrump-netanyahu meeting

RELATED News

‘Will Knock the Hell Out’: Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

‘That Would NOT Be Good, I Was Angry About It’: Trump Reacts To Russia’s Claims Of Ukrainian Drone Attack While Meeting Netanyahu, Says Putin Informed Him During Phone Call

‘Terrible Concealer Match Or Bruises?’: Trump’s ‘Painted Hands’ Go Viral On Social Media Again Following High-Profile Zelensky Meeting On Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia Calls Alleged Drone Strike On Putin’s Residence A ‘Terrorist Attack,’ Informs Trump Of Possible Policy Shift On Ending Ukraine War

Second Trump-Putin Call In A Day After Zelensky Meeting, Amid Russia’s Drone Attack Claims

LATEST NEWS

Bhandup Bus Accident: 4 Dead, 9 Injured In Reversing BEST Vehicle Mishap In Mumbai

‘Aisa Nahi Ho Sakta’: Amitabh Bachchan Left Speechless As Kumar Mangalam Birla Opens Up About His Father’s Condition Before Joining Family Business On KBC 17

Second Trump-Putin Call In A Day After Zelensky Meeting, Amid Russia’s Drone Attack Claims

Will Israel Lead The AI Race? Netanyahu Tells Elon Musk Of Big Tech Ambitions Ahead Of Trump Meeting; What Did They Discuss?

Ukraine Tried To Attack Putin’s Residence With 91 Drones, Reveals Russian Foreign Ministry, Zelensky Calls Accusations ‘Lies’

Who Was Nandini CM Married To? Gauri Fame Star’s Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Details Linked To Her Personal Life

Unnao Rape Case: ‘We Have Been Stripped Of Our Dignity’ Aishwarya Senger Reacts As SC Stays Delhi HC Verdict On Father Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Life Sentence

Kannada-Tamil TV Actor Nandini CM Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Note Mentions Pressure Over Career Choice

India Counters Pakistan On Minority Rights, Highlights ‘Horrific’ Record And ‘Systemic Victimisation’

‘24-Day Ultimatum’ For Trial Of Osman Hadi’s Killers: Inquilab Morcho Gets Impatient As Muhammad Yunus’ Government Faces Heat

Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means
Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means
Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means
Trump Proposes ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza While Meeting Netanyahu: What It Means

QUICK LINKS