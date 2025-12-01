What Is Two-State Solution? Pope Leo Says It’s The Only Way To End Israel-Palestine Conflict Amid Gaza War

Pope Leo XIV has reiterated the long-held stance of the Vatican that an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel remains the only viable and just solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict. His remarks came during an airborne press conference on Sunday en route from Istanbul to Beirut, in which he underscored that the two-state solution is the only approach capable of ensuring peace and justice for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Speaking to reporters flying with him on the second leg of his first foreign visit as pope, Leo said the Holy See, as the Vatican is also known, was still supportive of diplomatic dialogue and mediation efforts. He added that the Vatican was committed to engaging all parties to end the current Gaza war, which has heightened political and humanitarian tensions across the region.

Pope Leo Calls Two-State Solution the Only Path to Peace

During the short press encounter – only two questions were taken given the brief travel time – Pope Leo explained that a negotiated peace settlement based on mutual recognition and coexistence is something in which the Vatican deeply believes.

He confirmed that he had spoken about the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine during his private meeting earlier in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. According to the pope, Turkey plays an important role in regional peace efforts and has already helped facilitate preliminary negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“We know that at this moment Israel doesn’t accept this solution, but we see it as the only one that can offer a solution to the conflict they are living in,” he said. He added that the Holy See remains a friend of both Israel and Palestine, and aims to act as a mediating voice that brings the parties closer to a peaceful and just agreement.

Pope Leo’s comments come amidst growing international pressure for a cease-fire and political settlement in Gaza. The Vatican recognized a Palestinian state in 2015, and a number of countries have joined the trend in recent months through formal recognition of Palestinian statehood in sessions at the United Nations General Assembly.

His comments also come at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly rejected the idea of Palestinian statehood, arguing such a move would reward Hamas. Netanyahu recently reiterated that his opposition to a Palestinian state “has not changed one bit.”

What Is the Two-State Solution?

The two-state solution is a highly publicised political process by which the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would be resolved by the establishment of two independent states-Israel and Palestine-within the borders of the former British Mandate of Palestine.

The plan involves Israel and an independent Palestine to co-exist in a given area with secure and internationally recognised borders. In most spoken scenarios, the land comprising an independent Palestine would include the West Bank and Gaza Strip and have East Jerusalem as its capital.

The notion of partitioning the territory into separate Jewish and Arab states originated in 1937 with the British Peel Commission, which for the first time proposed partition as a way to end tensions between the two communities.

A decade later, in 1947, the United Nations adopted a partition plan that brought about the state of Israel and triggered the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. After the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel seized control of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas that remain at the core of the conflict.

Why the Two-State Solution Remains Unresolved

From the 2000 Camp David Summit to the 2013-14 U.S.-led peace talks, the two-state solution has never been realized despite decades of diplomatic negotiations. There are several disputes over the demarcation of borders, the legal and political status of Jerusalem, the future of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, security arrangements, and the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

The Palestinian Authority still upholds a two-state solution based on 1967 borders, whereas the current Israeli government opposes Palestinian statehood. Netanyahu has said that the Palestinians may have limited autonomy but not full statehood.

Public support for the two-state concept fluctuates among both Israelis and Palestinians, often a reflection of changes in levels of violence, political leadership and security concerns.

The October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel and the ensuing Israeli offensive in Gaza have restarted debate around the world, with many analysts contending that without a political resolution, cycles of war and humanitarian crisis will continue.

Global Consequences and Appeal for Mediation by Pope Leo

With the regional dynamics continuing to shift, including growing discourses of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Palestinians fear the prospect of statehood slipping further away. Without a two-state framework, many international observers argue, the region risks long-term instability and a permanent one-state reality of conflict and occupation.

Pope Leo concluded his address by calling upon the international community’s leaders to commit to serious negotiations. He expressed hope that countries including the United States, Turkey, Russia and others could play critical roles in securing a ceasefire and a durable peace plan. “We try, with both sides, to help bring them closer to a solution with justice for all,” he said. The Israeli government has not yet issued a response to the Pope’s comments.

