Home > Explainer > Why Donald Trump Took Control Of Washington DC – And What It Means For the US Capital

Why Donald Trump Took Control Of Washington DC – And What It Means For the US Capital

President Donald Trump has placed Washington, D.C.’s police under federal control and deployed National Guard troops, invoking the Home Rule Act. He declared a “crime emergency,” citing rising violence, carjackings, and gang activity in the capital. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has taken charge of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Donald Trump invokes Home Rule Act to take control of D.C. police, deploys National Guard amid crime emergency declaration. Photo/White House.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 11, 2025 21:04:56 IST

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he is placing the Washington, D.C., police department under federal control and deploying National Guard troops, citing what he described as “out-of-control” crime in the nation’s capital.

The announcement came during a White House news conference that began, where Trump declared, “This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back.”

Donald Trump Invokes the Home Rule Act – What Is It?

Trump said he was exercising his authority under Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, a decades-old law governing the capital’s local administration.

Under the provision he cited, the president may order the D.C. mayor to temporarily cede control of the Metropolitan Police Department if “special conditions of an emergency nature exist.” The statute limits such emergency control to a maximum of 30 days unless Congress passes legislation to extend it.

“U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is taking command of the Metropolitan Police Department as of this moment,” Trump stated. He also confirmed the deployment of National Guard forces to “help re-establish law, order and public safety in Washington, D.C., and they’re going to be allowed to do their job properly.”

Why is Donald Trump Placing Washington, D.C. Under Federal Control?

The president described Washington as “taken over by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals,” adding that “drugged out maniacs and homeless people” were also a problem.

“You don’t want to get mugged and raped and shot and killed,” he told reporters, asserting that the murder rate in D.C. was higher than in “some of the worst places on Earth.” He also claimed car thefts and carjackings were on the rise.

While addressing homelessness, Trump said, “we’re getting rid of the slums too. I know it’s not politically correct. No, we’re getting rid of the slums where they live,” without directly linking homelessness to crime.

He further alleged that “caravans of mass youth” were “rampaging” through city streets and recounted seeing violent youths “fight back” against law enforcement the previous night.

Placing Washington, D.C. Under Federal Control – What It Means

Legal experts note that the U.S. Constitution grants Congress – not the president – the authority to legislate for the district. “Congress may exercise this authority, not exercise it, or delegate it,” PBS quoted University of Maryland professor Musgrove. “With the Home Rule Act of 1973, it delegated a good bit of that authority – though not all  – to a local government. It would have to act to reclaim that authority, or to delegate it to another entity, like the executive branch.”

While Republicans in Congress have largely backed Trump’s agenda, repealing home rule would require approval in both chambers. The Republican-led House could be more receptive, but the Senate would need 60 votes, including at least seven Democrats – a significant challenge given Democratic support for home rule.

In February, Senator Mike Lee and Representative Andrew Ogles introduced a bill to repeal home rule, though it currently has only three co-sponsors in each chamber.

Why Donald Trump Took Control Of Washington DC – And What It Means For the US Capital

