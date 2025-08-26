AIIMS Delhi Develops ₹100 Cervical Cancer Test Kit With 100% Accuracy And 2-Hour Results

If you are worried about whether you are suffering from cervical cancer or not, then your worry will be over in just 2 hours. Actually, the doctors of Delhi AIIMS, who are continuously creating history in the medical field, have once again created history by preparing a test kit under Make in India. This test kit is going to prove to be a panacea for testing cervical cancer caused by HPV (Human Papillomavirus). Just 2 hours after taking a sample from the cervix, this test kit confirms whether a woman is suffering from cervical cancer or not. Getting tested with this is also very cheap. This disease can be tested for just 100.

Dr. Subhash Chandra Yadav, Additional Professor, Electron and Microscope Facility, Anatomy Department, AIIMS, Delhi, while talking to us said that about 380 patients have been tested through this test kit since the year 2021 and the test report has been 100% accurate. This kit not only takes less time as compared to other machines, but patients also have to face less trouble. It is also easy to use.

According to Dr. Yadav, this kit has been made in collaboration with former HOD of Gynecology Department Dr. Neerja Bhatla, Jyoti Meena, Pranay Tanwar and Shikha Chaudhary. This cervical kit is an affordable nanotech based visual diagnostic kit that detects cervical cancer in women due to HPV. It started in AIIMS in the year 2021 and now after its 4 years of results, the confidence of doctors has doubled.

This kit, made as a start-up under Make in India, was also honored as the best innovation across the country by NBEC 2025. Also, its patent has been applied for and a certificate is expected soon.

This cervical kit is so cheap that anyone can buy it from the market in the future i.e. in the next few years. According to Dr. Subhash Yadav, the cost of this kit will be around Rs 100. In such a situation, it will also be very easy to buy it. Apart from this, nurses or Asha workers or women can easily do the test with some precautions in any small medical center.

At present, a machine worth about Rs 30 lakh has to be installed to test this cancer and then in private hospitals, patients have to pay about Rs 6,000 for its test and in AIIMS, 2,000 to 3,000 have to be spent for its test, but, this new kit is going to be very beneficial.

By the way, in India, 1 woman is dying every 7 minutes due to cervical cancer. According to the WHO report, in the year 2022, 1.27 lakh cases of cervical cancer were reported in India, while 79,979 women died due to it.

