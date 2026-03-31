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Home > Health News > Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages? Cardiologist Explains Common Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages? Cardiologist Explains Common Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

For many years, heart blockages were considered a problem of old age. However, now, a large number of young adults are struggling with blocked arteries.

Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages?
Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages?

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 31, 2026 17:45:15 IST

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Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages? Cardiologist Explains Common Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Heart disease is no longer limited to older people. Currently, even young adults in their 20s and 30s are being diagnosed with heart blockages because of various lifestyle factors such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, stress, and obesity. Hence, it is necessary to focus on heart health.

For many years, heart blockages were considered a problem of old age. However, now, a large number of young adults are struggling with blocked arteries. The blockage in the heart is seen when the fat, cholesterol, and other substances build up inside the arteries that supply blood to the heart. 

This can reduce blood flow and increase the risk of a heart attack. The worrying part is that young people often ignore early warning signs. Yes, young adults can develop heart blockages. While age is a risk factor, it is not the only cause. Even many lifestyle factors can also lead to heart blockages. By Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai shares how young adults develop heart blockages.

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Common causes in young adults

Smoking or tobacco use
Unhealthy diet high in junk food and trans fats
Lack of exercise and a sedentary lifestyle
Obesity
High stress levels
Diabetes and high blood pressure
High cholesterol
Strong family history of heart disease

Symptoms

Many people experience mild chest discomfort, breathlessness, unusual tiredness, or palpitations. Some may not have any symptoms until a serious event like a heart attack occurs. So, it is necessary to report the symptoms to the doctor for timely intervention.

Treatment

The treatment will be decided according to the severity of the blockage. You will be prescribed medication to manage cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes,  and blood clots. Some may also need angioplasty with stent placement or bypass surgery. Also, remember that following preventive measures is also important for keeping the heart safe. 

Heart blockages can be prevented by regular exercise, eating fresh fruits and vegetables, avoiding processed foods, reducing salt and sugar intake, maintaining an optimum weight, and quitting smoking and alcohol. Heart screening and follow-ups are also important, especially if there is a family history of heart problems.

Young adults must take their heart health seriously, opt for lifestyle modifications, and seek timely treatment. Don’t neglect heart health at all!

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Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages? Cardiologist Explains Common Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

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Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages? Cardiologist Explains Common Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
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