Can Your Grocery List Fight Dementia? THIS Specific Diet May Help, Research Says

Scientists have identified a dietary pattern that may significantly lower the risk of dementia and slow cognitive decline. A study published in JAMA Neurology found that closely following certain healthy eating plans was associated with better brain function and slower cognitive aging compared to other popular diets.

The research, led by experts at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, analysed health data from more than 159,000 participants with an average age of 44. Researchers examined six widely followed dietary patterns: You Might Be Interested In Bhumi Pednekar Fitness Routine: The Workout Secrets Behind Her HOT Body Transformation

Kendall Jenner Ex Boyfriends Full List: Secret HOOKUPS, Steamy Rumors, Personal Shocking Details & Other Untold Stories From Her High Profile Love Life

Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

Alternate Healthy Eating Index 2010

The DASH diet

The Healthful Plant-Based Diet Index

Planetary Health Diet Index

Reversed empirical dietary indices for hyperinsulinemia

Reversed empirical dietary indices for inflammatory patterns

“Few studies have systematically compared multiple dietary patterns for cognitive health within the same populations,” said Kjetil Bjornevik, assistant professor in the Departments of Nutrition and Epidemiology at Harvard and the study’s senior author. “By analysing six distinct approaches using the same participants and methods, we were able to identify which showed the most consistent associations.”

Which diet performed best?

Among the diets studied, the DASH diet showed the strongest and most consistent links to reduced subjective cognitive decline and better objectively measured cognitive performance. Specific food groups — particularly vegetables, fish, and moderate wine consumption — were associated with improved brain health. In contrast, red and processed meats, fried foods, and sugary drinks were linked to poorer outcomes.

“These findings help pinpoint which dietary components may be driving the protective effects,” Bjornevik noted.

What is the DASH diet?

The DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) was originally developed to reduce high blood pressure. However, its benefits extend well beyond heart health. Because cardiovascular health is closely connected to brain function, experts believe the DASH diet may also help reduce the risk of dementia.

High blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and elevated cholesterol are major risk factors for cognitive decline. The DASH diet addresses all of these, making it a powerful preventive strategy.

How does DASH help protect the brain?

Research suggests the diet may lower dementia risk by:

Reducing blood pressure

Decreasing inflammation

Improving blood flow to the brain

Supporting overall vascular health

Stabilising blood sugar levels

Since poor circulation can gradually damage brain cells, maintaining strong vascular health is key to protecting against conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

What to eat on the DASH diet

The DASH plan emphasises nutrient-dense, whole foods, including:

Leafy green vegetables

Fruits, particularly berries

Whole grains such as oats and brown rice

Low-fat dairy products

Lean proteins like poultry and fish

Legumes and beans

Nuts and seeds

Healthy fats, especially olive oil

Overall, the findings reinforce the idea that what benefits the heart also benefits the brain — and that long-term dietary habits can play a crucial role in protecting cognitive health.

ALSO READ: