LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It

Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It

Imposter Syndrome: Shefali Shah, one of India’s most powerful performers, has long been celebrated for her extraordinary screen presence. Whether she speaks a single line or simply stands in silence, she commands every frame, her emotional-eating scene in Dil Dhadakne Do remains a perfect example. Despite her stellar three-decade career and a string of national and international honours, the Delhi Crime actor admits she still struggles with deep self-doubt rooted in imposter syndrome.

Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On 'Imposter Syndrome': What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On 'Imposter Syndrome': What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 13:49:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It

Imposter Syndrome: Shefali Shah, one of India’s most powerful performers, has long been celebrated for her extraordinary screen presence. Whether she speaks a single line or simply stands in silence, she commands every frame, her emotional-eating scene in Dil Dhadakne Do remains a perfect example. Despite her stellar three-decade career and a string of national and international honours, the Delhi Crime actor admits she still struggles with deep self-doubt rooted in imposter syndrome.

“I Am Not Good Enough”: Shefali Shah On Her Inner Battle

In an interview, Shah opened up about her biggest insecurity, her “inner demon,” “My inner demon would be that I have low self-esteem,” she said, adding that it may sound odd, but before every project she ends up thinking, “I am not good enough.”

She revealed that she experiences imposter syndrome, a psychological pattern where individuals doubt their own achievements and fear being exposed as frauds despite clear evidence of their competence.

Fear Of Going Blank On Set

Shah admitted she often fears that she might freeze on set. “Director ‘action’ bolega aur main khadi rahungi,” she said, describing the terrifying thought of going blank when the camera rolls.

Yet, she believes that this fear keeps her grounded and motivated. “The day I walk onto a set thinking ‘I know this’, I think that will be the end of what I do,” she said.
According to her, feeling like it’s the first time she’s facing the camera is what pushes her to deliver her best every single time.

What Is Imposter Syndrome?

Imposter syndrome is a psychological experience marked by persistent self-doubt, a fear of being exposed as a fraud, and difficulty internalizing achievements.
It is not a clinical disorder but can deeply impact one’s confidence, often making people believe their success is due to luck, timing, or help from others rather than their own skills.

How To Recognize It? Key Signs & Patterns

Thought Patterns

  • Constantly doubting your abilities or talents
  • Blaming yourself for failures but attributing success to luck
  • Fear that others will “find out” you’re not as competent
  • Anxiety about success because it may raise expectations

Behaviours

  • Downplaying achievements or rejecting praise
  • Overworking or chasing perfection
  • Avoiding new responsibilities due to fear of inadequacy
  • Frequently comparing yourself to others and feeling inferior

Celebrities Who Have Spoken About It

Shefali Shah is not alone. Several Indian celebrities- including Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, A.R. Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday have openly discussed their struggles with imposter syndrome.

International icons such as Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, Michelle Obama, and Maya Angelou have also shared similar experiences, speaking about self-doubt, the fear of being exposed, and attributing their achievements to luck rather than talent.

READ MORE: Paneer vs Eggs vs Chicken: Highest Protein, Best Absorption & Muscle Growth

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 1:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi crimeDelhi Crime Serieshome-hero-pos-9Imposter SyndromeImposter Syndrome Shefali ShahShefali ShahShefali Shah imposter syndromeShefali Shah On Imposter Syndrome

RELATED News

How Pollution Fuels India’s Obesity Menace And Diabetes – Based On A New Study

Why Adults Should Take Vitamin B12? Benefits, Deficiency Signs, And Sources

How Many Calories Are in 1 Ghee Methi Paratha? Nutrition, Health Benefits & Smart Eating Tips

What Is The Reason For A Sore Throat – Is Pollution To Blame, And How Can You Treat It?

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

LATEST NEWS

Why High-Net-Worth Individuals in Japan Avoid Buying Homes and Opt to Rent

Who Is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk’s Partner With Deep Indian Roots – Know What The Tesla CEO Revealed About Her On Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast

‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Know Expected Price, Battery, Interior And Design

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know The Man Samantha Ruth Prabhu Married Quietly

Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Split? Actor Later Married Sobhita Dhulipala, Untold Truth Revealed

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 Schedule Announced: Know Date, Time, Question Paper Pattern And Marking Details

Why Elon Musk Says Work Could Become Optional In 10–20 Years With AI And Robotics

Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: Check Out All About His Bollywood Hits, Career Highlights And Net Worth

Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It
Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It
Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It
Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It

QUICK LINKS