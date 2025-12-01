Delhi Crime Series Actor Shefali Shah Opens Up On ‘Imposter Syndrome’: What It Is, How To Recognize, And Celebrities Who Opened Up About It

Imposter Syndrome: Shefali Shah, one of India’s most powerful performers, has long been celebrated for her extraordinary screen presence. Whether she speaks a single line or simply stands in silence, she commands every frame, her emotional-eating scene in Dil Dhadakne Do remains a perfect example. Despite her stellar three-decade career and a string of national and international honours, the Delhi Crime actor admits she still struggles with deep self-doubt rooted in imposter syndrome.

“I Am Not Good Enough”: Shefali Shah On Her Inner Battle

In an interview, Shah opened up about her biggest insecurity, her “inner demon,” “My inner demon would be that I have low self-esteem,” she said, adding that it may sound odd, but before every project she ends up thinking, “I am not good enough.”

She revealed that she experiences imposter syndrome, a psychological pattern where individuals doubt their own achievements and fear being exposed as frauds despite clear evidence of their competence.

Fear Of Going Blank On Set

Shah admitted she often fears that she might freeze on set. “Director ‘action’ bolega aur main khadi rahungi,” she said, describing the terrifying thought of going blank when the camera rolls.

Yet, she believes that this fear keeps her grounded and motivated. “The day I walk onto a set thinking ‘I know this’, I think that will be the end of what I do,” she said.

According to her, feeling like it’s the first time she’s facing the camera is what pushes her to deliver her best every single time.

What Is Imposter Syndrome?

Imposter syndrome is a psychological experience marked by persistent self-doubt, a fear of being exposed as a fraud, and difficulty internalizing achievements.

It is not a clinical disorder but can deeply impact one’s confidence, often making people believe their success is due to luck, timing, or help from others rather than their own skills.

How To Recognize It? Key Signs & Patterns

Thought Patterns

Constantly doubting your abilities or talents

Blaming yourself for failures but attributing success to luck

Fear that others will “find out” you’re not as competent

Anxiety about success because it may raise expectations

Behaviours

Downplaying achievements or rejecting praise

Overworking or chasing perfection

Avoiding new responsibilities due to fear of inadequacy

Frequently comparing yourself to others and feeling inferior

Celebrities Who Have Spoken About It

Shefali Shah is not alone. Several Indian celebrities- including Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, A.R. Rahman, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday have openly discussed their struggles with imposter syndrome.

International icons such as Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, Michelle Obama, and Maya Angelou have also shared similar experiences, speaking about self-doubt, the fear of being exposed, and attributing their achievements to luck rather than talent.

