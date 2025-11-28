Paneer vs Eggs vs Chicken: Highest Protein, Best Absorption & Muscle Growth

The best option for building muscle and improving fitness is to eat protein. The main proteins in the Indian diet consist of chicken, paneer and eggs. Below is a comparison of the three food items based on their protein content – so you can make an informed choice when deciding what to include in your muscle growth diet.

Protein Comparison

There is a significant difference between the protein content of these three sources of protein:

Chicken contains around 27 grams of protein per 100 grams which has been cooked.

Eggs contain approximately 13 grams of protein.

Paneer contains nearly 18 grams of protein in under 100 grams.

From this information, we can see that the protein source with the most protein is chickens, followed by paneer and then eggs.

How Well The Body Absorbs Proteins

The term “bioavailability” refers to how well the body can utilize protein.

Eggs are the best source because they contain all the amino acids and are easily digested (the body uses them quickly).

Chicken also has complete protein and is valuable for recovery, however, it takes longer for the body to digest chicken than eggs.

Paneer is another protein source that contains casein; therefore, casein is digested slowly by the body and provides an excellent source of nutrition for nighttime recovery.

In conclusion, eggs, chicken, and paneer have different absorption rates (eggs first, chicken second and paneer last) for their proteins.

Best Muscle Growth Food

If you want to build muscle fast, chicken is the best food to eat because it has a lot of protein and very little fat.

Eggs are the best options for building muscle strength and recovery.

Paneer is recommended for vegetarians or for anyone who requires a constant and gradual supply of protein.

To build muscles to the maximum, you need to combine all three foods according to your dietary preference: Paneer + Eggs (for vegetarians) or Chicken + Eggs (for non-vegetarians).

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Nutritional values and protein absorption rates may vary depending on individual health, cooking methods, and portion sizes. Consult a nutritionist or healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.