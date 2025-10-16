LIVE TV
From Africa to Ahmedabad: 14-year-old girl stands tall again after robotic spine surgery at Stavya Spine Hospital

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 16, 2025 18:06:09 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 16: Fourteen-year-old Ayesha* (name changed) had spent much of her young life battling scoliosis — a condition that caused her spine to twist and curve abnormally, leaving her in pain and robbing her of confidence. Her parents, unwilling to let their daughter’s dreams bend along with her spine, travelled all the way from Africa to Ahmedabad, seeking hope at Stavya Spine Hospital.

Their hope wasn’t misplaced. Under the care of spine specialists at Stavya Spine Hospital, Ayesha underwent robotic-assisted minimally invasive spine surgery, one of the most advanced procedures available in India. The robotic guidance system enabled surgeons to achieve exceptional precision in placement of screws — something that traditional surgery could not guarantee.

When we operate on paediatric patients like Ayesha, we don’t just straighten the spine — we straighten the course of a life,” said Dr. Mirant Dave, reflecting on the young girl’s transformation.

Unlike conventional surgeries, this robotic procedure involved smaller incisions, minimal blood loss, faster recovery, and negligible scarring — all crucial factors for a young patient. Within days, Ayesha’s posture improved dramatically. Her breathing became easier, and she was able to walk without discomfort for the first time in years.

Her parents, visibly moved, called Stavya “a place where technology and humanity meet.” For Ayesha’s family, affordability was another deciding factor. The advanced treatment they received in India cost a fraction of what it would have in the West — without any compromise on quality or technology.

Today, Ayesha stands tall and confident, preparing to return to school and to a life that once felt out of reach. Her case adds to Stavya Spine Hospital’s growing reputation as a global hub for advanced spine care and medical tourism, putting India at the forefront.

With robotic platforms such as Mesor X, open standing spine MRI facilities, and a team of globally trained surgeons, Stavya Spine Hospital is fast becoming a beacon of innovation in spinal healthcare.

Ayesha’s journey — from Africa to Ahmedabad — is not just about a surgery well done. It’s a story of courage, compassion, and cutting-edge science coming together to give a child her life back.

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before taking any step.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:06 PM IST
