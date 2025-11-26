How Many Calories Are in 1 Ghee Methi Paratha? Nutrition, Health Benefits & Smart Eating Tips

Methi Paratha is a nutritious breakfast prepared with whole wheat flour and methi leaves (Fenugreek). Adding a spoonful of Desi Ghee to a Methi Paratha enhances its flavour and nutritional value, but how many calories does one Methi Paratha with Ghee actually contain? Here’s the nutrition information.

Calories in a Methi Paratha with Ghee

1 Methi Paratha with some oil (little) and about 1-2 tsp of Desi Ghee has about 250 to 320 kcals.

A plain (cooked) Methi Paratha has around 180-220 kcals.

One tablespoon of Ghee has approximately 45 kcal.

If you add more oil when cooking Methi Paratha, you will increase the calorie amount.

Therefore, 1 Methi paratha with desi ghee has about 300 calories and is considered moderately high in calories.

Methi Paratha Nutrition

Fenugreek leaves are among some of the healthiest sources of vitamins and minerals (Iron, Calcium, and Potassium) and also contain antioxidants. Whole Wheat Flour provides fiber and energy to complement the nutritional content of Fenugreek leaves so that you have a complete meal that will give long nourishment to your body.

Methi paratha has a number of health advantages

Digestion: As a result of its fibre content, methi paratha will help improve digestion. The methi in addition to this will help relieve constipation.

Methi Parathas are a very good source of antioxidants (i.e. they contain high quantities of vitamins A and C) and have other nutrients that boost your immune system.

Methi Parathas are a great choice for people with diabetes because they help to regulate blood glucose levels.

Methi Paratha leaves contain high levels of vitamins K and C as well as many nutrients that are beneficial to skin and hair.

Methi Parathas will also keep you feeling full and will help with keeping weight under control due to their high fibre content.

How To Eat Smart While Enjoying Methi Parathas

If you want to enjoy Methi Parathas but don’t want to put on too many calories, follow these tips:

Cut amount of Ghee used by half when cooking Methi Parathas.

Use Desi Ghee instead of any other vegetable oils or margarine for Methi Parathas.

Don’t use butter on Methi Parathas; use plain yogurt, mixed vegetables/salads, or pickles instead.

Only eat 1 Methi Paratha at a time.

Put Vegetables and Leafy Greens in the dough for baking Methi Parathas.

Methi Paratha should be enjoyed in moderation when prepared to include Ghee nutritionally. A nutation of good cooking ingredients will provide opportunities for healthful eating.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Calorie values may vary depending on portion size, ingredients, and cooking methods. Consult a nutritionist or healthcare professional for personalized diet advice.

