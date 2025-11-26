LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
Home > Health > 7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

High AQI levels can harm your health in many ways. Learn the 7 side effects of air pollution on lungs, heart, skin, and overall well-being.

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 13:04:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

Cities are increasingly suffering from air pollution and the associated increase in AQI (Air Quality Index) values. This has serious consequences for your health (of course, as these high AQIs may lead to multiple negative health consequences). Below are seven of these consequences.

Respiration problems

When the AQI is high, the air has an increased amount of pollutants (especially PM2.5 or PM10). Therefore, exposure to this air could lead to coughing, difficulty breathing, and worsened symptoms of chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma and bronchitis.

Heart-related conditions

Air pollution damages the cardiovascular system; therefore, being exposed to these pollutants on a regular basis can cause major damage including heart attacks and/or decreased blood pressure.

Eye Irritation

Dust and smoke in the atmosphere – especially for consumers with contact lenses – may lead to irritation of the eyes with symptoms being red, itchy and/or weepy.

Skin Damage

Pollution can dry out the skin and cause rashes or premature aging, as the pollutants can build up on the skin like a thin layer of plastic. This creates an environment where the skin’s barrier is unable to protect itself properly.

Weakened Immune Function

Your immune system will have decreased functionality when the AQI is at a high level. Therefore, it will be easier to catch infections or illnesses.

Fatigue & Headaches

Breathing pollution every day will cause fatigue, headaches, and dizziness. Everyone of these is a major boat anchor on productivity each day.

Long-Term Health Risks

Breathing PM on an ongoing basis exposes lungs to significant danger, increasing your chance of developing chronic lung disease and other serious health problems over time.

Before attending any outdoor event in your area, you should check the local air quality index for an understanding of how polluted the air is, prior to determining whether to participate in outdoor activities where you will breathe such air. Wearing a mask, using an air purifier, or waiting for the air to clear are additional precautions that you can take to minimize your risk of lung disease and maintain healthy lungs for many years.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Readers should consult a healthcare provider for personal health concerns or treatment.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 1:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air pollution health risksair quality index impactchronic health risks from air pollutionfatigue and headaches from pollutionheart risks from air pollutionHigh AQI effectspollution and healthrespiratory problems from AQIside effects of high AQIskin issues from AQI

RELATED News

What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Why You Should Eat Dinner Earlier In Winter: Science Explains The Ideal Timing For Better Health

Breastmilk NOT Safe For Babies? Latest Study Finds ‘Uranium’ In Samples From 6 Bihar Districts, Raises Health Concerns

Washington Records First Human Death Linked To H5N5 Bird Flu, Health Department Confirms

LATEST NEWS

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: When It Happened, Names Of Terrorists, How Many Were Killed, Targeted Locations — All You Need To Know

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

Who Is President Jair Bolsonaro, And Why Was He Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison

Realme P4X India Launch: Price, Specs, Performance & Everything You Should Know

HDFC AMC Share Price Halved? 1:1 Bonus Issue Explained and What It Means for Investors

Google Meet Down: What Caused The Disruption?

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is ‘My Winner’, Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

South African Coach Shukri Conrad’s India Must ‘Grovel’ Remark: Why Is The Term Regarded Racist? Explained

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health
7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health
7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health
7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

QUICK LINKS