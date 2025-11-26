7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

Cities are increasingly suffering from air pollution and the associated increase in AQI (Air Quality Index) values. This has serious consequences for your health (of course, as these high AQIs may lead to multiple negative health consequences). Below are seven of these consequences.

Respiration problems

When the AQI is high, the air has an increased amount of pollutants (especially PM2.5 or PM10). Therefore, exposure to this air could lead to coughing, difficulty breathing, and worsened symptoms of chronic respiratory diseases, including asthma and bronchitis.

Heart-related conditions

Air pollution damages the cardiovascular system; therefore, being exposed to these pollutants on a regular basis can cause major damage including heart attacks and/or decreased blood pressure.

Eye Irritation

Dust and smoke in the atmosphere – especially for consumers with contact lenses – may lead to irritation of the eyes with symptoms being red, itchy and/or weepy.

Skin Damage

Pollution can dry out the skin and cause rashes or premature aging, as the pollutants can build up on the skin like a thin layer of plastic. This creates an environment where the skin’s barrier is unable to protect itself properly.

Weakened Immune Function

Your immune system will have decreased functionality when the AQI is at a high level. Therefore, it will be easier to catch infections or illnesses.

Fatigue & Headaches

Breathing pollution every day will cause fatigue, headaches, and dizziness. Everyone of these is a major boat anchor on productivity each day.

Long-Term Health Risks

Breathing PM on an ongoing basis exposes lungs to significant danger, increasing your chance of developing chronic lung disease and other serious health problems over time.

Before attending any outdoor event in your area, you should check the local air quality index for an understanding of how polluted the air is, prior to determining whether to participate in outdoor activities where you will breathe such air. Wearing a mask, using an air purifier, or waiting for the air to clear are additional precautions that you can take to minimize your risk of lung disease and maintain healthy lungs for many years.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Readers should consult a healthcare provider for personal health concerns or treatment.