Home > Health > Lose Weight While Sleeping? Experts Explain How

Lose Weight While Sleeping? Experts Explain How

We often hear that weight loss only comes from strict diets and intense workouts. But what if we tell you that you could lose weight and burn calories while you sleep? Yes, you...

Drinking water before bed ill help boost metabolism and help your body burn stored fat. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Drinking water before bed ill help boost metabolism and help your body burn stored fat. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 22, 2025 13:08:06 IST

We often hear that weight loss only comes from strict diets and intense workouts. But what if we tell you that you could lose weight and burn calories while you sleep? Yes, you heard that right, according to experts, your sleep actually plays a major role in weight loss. And nowadays, we often experience a lack of sleep due to work schedules or prioritizing other work first, which eventually leads to weight gain. Poor sleep not only causes weight gain but also some other major health problems, including heart attack, depression, hypertension, and memory problems. 

Well, it’s not possible to drop kgs overnight, but there are ways to burn fat while you sleep, which can make a big difference in your weight loss journey. 

Metabolism Boost During Sleep

Poor sleep slows metabolism which can increase your cravings for unhealthy or junk foods. Studies show that you should get 7-9 hours of deep sleep as it helps in regulating hormones like leptin and ghrelin. And if your hormones get in control, it will eventually control your hunger. 

Eat the Right Dinner

If you are someone who eats late-night dinner, then you need to stop, as it slows down the digestion and fat-burning process. According to experts, try to add low-sugar and low-carb meals to dinner, like paneer, chicken, nuts, and olive oil. These foods can keep your metabolism active and insulin levels maintained while sleeping. 

 

Hydrate Before Bed

Water is very important for the hydration of your body. Drinking a glass of water in half half minutes intervals can keep you hydrated all day long, but we usually forget to drink it before going to bed. If you drink a glass of water before sleeping, it will help boost metabolism and help your body burn stored fat. You can also drink warm water with lemon before sleeping, which can support your digestion. 

 

Strength Training During the Day

There is no need to indulge in heavy workout sessions, but exercising for 60 minutes a day can keep your health in check, help with weight loss, and build muscle. A good exercise session can tone your muscles and burn muscle fat. Muscle burns more calories than fat even when you’re sleeping. 

Evening Walk 

Walking is the best traditional method to lose weight, but there is always one question that arises to when is the right time to walk? Morning walks are best to wake up your body and to maintain a healthy physique. But a 30-minute walk in the evening can keep your metabolism high. 

 

Tips to Maximize Sleep for Weight Loss

  • Try to maintain a sleep routine and follow it for a long time for better results. 
  • Avoid having heavy meals, caffeinated meals, sweets, or alcohol before sleeping.
  • Try aiming for 7-9 hours of sleep, which will give a good rest to your body and mind. 
  • Don’t scroll reels before sleeping or just after waking up. Try to yourself sometime in the morning or before going to bed. 


FAQ 

  • Is there a way to burn fat while sleeping?

Yes, you can burn fat while sleeping by just opting for some smart ways.

  • Is it normal to lose 1kg overnight?

Yes, it is normal to lose around 1 kg overnight.

  • How many calories are burned in sleeping?

On average, a person burns approximately 40 to 55 calories per hour while sleeping.

  • Does sleep increase metabolism?

No, sleep does not increase metabolism. Yet, it slows down metabolism, which leads to cravings. 

  • Does poor sleep cause weight gain?

Yes, poor sleep can contribute to weight gain as it disrupts hormonal balance, leads to overeating, and increases appetite. 

  • Does sleeping afternoon increase weight?

Short naps can not cause weight gain but poorly timed afternoon naps can lead to weight gain.

  • Which sleeping position reduces belly fat?

While no specific sleeping position directly reduces belly fat, sleeping on your back is often recommended as it can improve sleep quality.

Tags: burn fat while sleepinghow to lose weight overnightlose weight while sleepingmetabolism and sleeppoor sleep causespoor sleep weight gainweight loss during sleepweight loss tips

Lose Weight While Sleeping? Experts Explain How

