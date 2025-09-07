Russia Develops World’s First Cancer Vaccine With 100% Efficacy, Here’s When It Could Be Publicly Available

Russia claims to have made a groundbreaking achievement by developing a new vaccine that they claim has demonstrated 100% safety and efficacy during the clinical trials. Enteromix, an mRNA-based vaccine, has been found to destroy cancer cells and also acts against large tumors by shrinking them.

The vaccine has to be approved by the Ministry of Health. After this final approval, the vaccine can be made available to the public. According to the reports, the vaccine treated patients well, and no side effects were found.

How Enteromix Cancer Vaccine Works

Enteromix trains the immune system to recognize and eliminate cancer cells. It offers a tailored therapy unlike chemotherapy or radiation – two common techniques – based on a generalized approach.

The vaccine was developed by Russian Ministry of Health’s National Medical Research Radiological Centre in collaboration with the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology (EIMB) of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

Earlier, clinical trials involving 48 volunteers were launched in Russia to test the vaccine’s effectiveness. According to MedPath, the treatment uses four harmless viruses designed to attack and destroy cancerous tumors while boosting the patient’s immune response.

How Effective Is Enteromix Cancer Vaccine

Early testing had already indicated the vaccine’s ability to slow tumor growth, and in some cases, eliminate cancer completely.

The start of the clinical trial was officially announced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025), held from June 18 to 21 in northern Russia. Organized by the Roscongress agency under the Russian President’s office, the event highlighted Russia’s advances in medical research and biotechnology.

If authorized, Enteromix would become the first personalized mRNA cancer vaccine available to the public, potentially reshaping cancer treatment and providing new hope to millions of patients worldwide.

